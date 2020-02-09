VEEDERSBURG-Fred Paxton, 85, of Veedersburg, Indiana passed away at 10:15 p.m. Feb. 4, 2020 at his residence.
He was a lifelong farmer and owner of Paxton Farms Trucking. He also transported for Coffing Brothers Orchard.
He was born Oct. 6, 1934 in Montgomery County, Ind. to the late Ernest Everett Paxton and Beulah Francis Mullins Paxton.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Rita Coffing Paxton whom he married December 29, 1961 in Kingman; also surviving, one son, Glen (Deborah) Paxton of Veedersburg; two daughters, Kim (Rick) Ireland of Kingman and Hope (J.B.) Conrad of Kingman; one brother, Dick Paxton of Danville, Illinois; two sisters, Irene Norman of Kingman and Brenda (Mack) Fultz of Perrysville; 11 grandchildren, Ashley McAmis, Robin Kelley, Elizabeth Clark, Josh Paxton, Justin Paxton, Krista Cotton, Jacob Paxton, Miranda Conrad, Morgan Conrad, Jennifer Reitsma and Natalie Hayman; 22 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Patsy Moody and Nondas Fite.
He served with the US. Army. He was a member of the West Liberty Church of Christ in Covington. He enjoyed many different coffee groups over the years, playing euchre, fishing and his annual trips to Canada. He was a 4-H leader for many years. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in many sporting activities.
Memorial services were conducted Feb. 8, at West Liberty Church of Christ, 2806 W. State Road 32, Covington with the Rev. Kurt Flora officiating.
Memorials, should friends so desire, may be made to the West Liberty Church of Christ, 2806 W. State Road 32, Covington, IN 47932 or Southeast Fountain Community Foundation (to help fund 4-H Building projects and enrollment fees) PO Box 95, Veedersburg, IN 47987 in his memory.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Gooch Funeral Home, Rockville.