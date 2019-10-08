The town council of the town of Fowler met in the town hall on Sept. 3 for a meeting pursuant to call in accordance with the rules of the council. Members present were Linda Brouillette, town council president, Steve Sorenson, Pat Claire, Jason Fisher, Linda Bfrouillette, and Mike Sanders.
The minutes from the last meeting were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
Disconnects were presented and unanimously approved.
Janet Alexander was present to discuss the figures for the budget for 2020.
Rod Greene was present to get the final approval to work on the detention ponds. This was unanimously approved.
Discussion was held on the property next to the Lloyds Barber shop, they would like Lloyd to finish up and be off the property so they can repair it before winter. Brad Lane will talk to him and give him a date of Sept. 18 to be finished.
Brouillette mentioned the flags on the light poles coming into Fowler on Grant St. are old and need replaced. Cindy Gretencord, clerk treasurer, will check into purchasing new ones.
John Budreau, street superintendent, was present and he and Budreau had looked at a tilt back trailer that Pop Weaver has for sale to haul the skid steer on for $45,000, they would like to purchase it and split the cost three ways between the wastewater, water and street department. This was unanimously approved.
Claims were presented to accept and pay. This was unanimously approved.