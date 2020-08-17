The town council of the Town of Fowler met in person and telephonically at the town hall pursuant to the emergency declaration passed on March 26, 2020, on the 20th day of July, 2020 at the hour of 6 p.m., for a meeting pursuant to call in accordance with the rules of the council.
The meeting was called to rode by Steve Sorenson, town council vice president. On call of the roll of the members of the council were shown to be present or absent as follows:
Present: Steve Sorenson, Mike Sanders, Pat Claire, Jason Fisher
Absent: Linda Brouillette
Also present: Jud Barce, Ingrid Barce, and Gail Lange of the Benton Review
Approval of prior minutes
Mike Sanders made the motion to approve the minutes from the meeting held on on July 6. Pat Claire second the motion. Upon roll call all voting aye motion carried.
Unfinished business
Maggie Blackwell, owner of the old Korbe Building, was to call in with a progress report on the unsafe building order at the July 6 meeting and failed to do so. Jud Barce learned she had also filed a quick claim deed and was selling the property to Diamond Jim LC for $4,100 without disclosing the information on the unsafe building order. This is a class C infraction. The recommendation was to proceed with small claims against Maggie Blackwell. Mike Sanders made the motion to proceed with small claims with willfully failing to comply with order, making no repairs or communication and trying to seek the property under false pretenses. Pat Claire seconds the motion. Upon roll call all voting aye motion carried. Pat Claire made the motion to file motion to refer Class C infraction for prosecution. Jason Fisher seconds the motion, Upon roll call all voting aye motion carried,
Jud Barce, attorney for the Town of Fowler, discussed contacting Hanover about the situation with Atlas Constructing to try to get things moving.
Claims
Pat Claire made the motion to approve and pay all claims. Jason Fisher seconds the motion. Upon roll all all voting aye motion carried.
Adjournment
With no further business Mike Sanders motions to adjourn, Steve Sorenson seconds the motion. Upon roll call all voting aye motion carried.