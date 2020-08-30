The town council of the Town of Fowler met at the town hall on the 3rd day of August, 2020 at the hour of 6:00 p.m. for a meeting pursuant to call in accordance with the rules of the council. The meeting was called to order by Linda Brouillette, town council president. On call of the roll of the members of the council were shown to be present or absent as follows:
Present: Linda Brouillette, Steve Sorenson, Mike Sanders, Pat Claire, Jason Fisher
Also president: John Budreau, Brad Lane, Judy Peck, Penny Peck, and Gail Lange of the Benton Review.
Disconnets
No disconnect hearing was held due to Resolution 2020-0316B approved at the meeting held on March 16th amending the Town of Fowler Utilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Approval of Prior Minutes
Jason Fisher made the motion to approve the minutes from the meeting held on July 20th. Mike Sanders seconds the motion. Upon roll call all voting Aye motion carried.
Miscellaneous Businesses
Judy and Penny Peck were present to discuss a dog bite issue. Police had been dispatched to Wayne and Judy Peck’s residence in regards to their dog biting a USPS employee. Judy’s daughter Penny spoke on behalf of Judy discussing what had happened and what her parents, Judy and Wayen Peck would do to keep the dog in town. Penn said the dog serves as a help to her elderly parents. Penny’s dad has fallen and the dog has alerted someone that he fell. The council said if they take precautions, such as, putting up a fence, putting a mailbox at the street instead of by their door, which, they already have done, they can keep the dog in town. But, if there is another dog bit from this dog, the dog will have to leave. Judy and Penny thanked the board for this consideration.
The council discussed dates for a work session to go over old ordinances. They decided on August 6, 11, 18, and 25th at 6:00 p.m. at the town hall.
Linda Brouillette had been in contact with Fowler Christian Church in regards to tall grass at their new property. Fowler Christian Church said that it would be baled the first week of August.
Unfinished business
Brad Lane said that Maggie Blackwell inquired about hiring a contractor in regards to her property. Linda will reach out to Jud to discuss this further.
Department Heads
Brad Lane asked the council for approval for an unsafe building order for the property at 706 S. Park Pl. After discussion about the deterioration of the property, Mike Sanders made the motion to proceed with the unsafe building order and Steve Sorenson seconds the motion. All voting Aye, motion carried.
Sara Finley, deputy clerk treasurer, asked the board if they would consider waiving rental fees for Prairie Crossing PTO to hold a back to school meeting. The council agreed.
Discussion was also made about the town wide trash pickup date. Advanced Disposal said they could do the pick up on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Claims
Pat Claire made the motion to approve and pay all claims. Steve Sorenson seconds the motion. Upon roll call all voting Aye motion carried.
Adjournment
With no further business Linda Brouillette motions to adjourn, Mike Sanders seconds the motion. Upon roll call all voting Aye motion carried.