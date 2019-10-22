Fowler Fright Night 2019 is set. Residential trick or treating is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 rain or shine. Business trick or treating from 3-6 p.m. Nov. 1 There will be a costume contest at Monarch Commons beginning at 6:30 p.m. The rain date for the costume contest only will be 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Monarch Commons. There will be pumpkin decorating contest; participants are asked to take their own pumpkins from home. There will be a bike raffle and hot dogs. Contact Laura with questions: 765-366-2129 or follow Town of Fowler Events on Facebook.
Fowler plans Fright Night
Wendy Davis
