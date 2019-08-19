The town council of the Town of Fowler met in the Town Hall July 1 for a meeting pursuant to call in accordance with the rules of the council.
According to the minutes of the meeting, the meeting was called to order by Linda Brouillette, town council president. On call of the roll of the members of the council were shown to be present Steve Sorenson, Pat Claire, Jason Fisher, Brouillette and Mike Sanders.
No one was present for the disconnect hearing. Sorenson motioned to proceed with disconnects. Fisher seconds the motion. All in favor and motion carried.
Sanders made the motion to approve the minutes from the meeting June 17. Claire seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried
Under new business the board will be requesting quotes on the remaining work to be done on the storm water project from Rod Green and Muller’s Excavating before Jud Barce town attorney sends the letter to Atlas.
Under miscellaneous business, the four-way stop at Fifth and Madison was mentioned. The stop sign is not being acknowledged by motorist several times a week. Jason Fisher mentioned he will discuss the situation with Lee Klemme the current police chief and get suggestions on how to control that.
The department heads gave their reports.
John Budreau, street department superintendent, was present to discuss the estimates he received on the 26 Man Hole Cover Risers for the new paving to be done this year. Estimates as Follows: Utility Supply $3,978 EJ Prescott $3,760. Mike Sanders motions to go with EF Prescott Jason Fisher seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Brad Lane was present to discuss purchasing an AED for the Life Guards this year. Cost will be $935, Sanders motions to approve the purchase Claire seconds the motion. All in favor motion carries
Claire made the motion to approve and pay claims. Sorenson seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
With no further business Brouillette motions to adjourn, Claire seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.