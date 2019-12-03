The town council of Fowler had its a special meeting, a regularly scheduled meeting and an executive session, according to the minutes of the respective meetings..
On Nov. 13 the town council of Fowler met in the town hall, Fowler for a special meeting pursuant to call in accordance with the rules of the council. The meeting was called to order by Linda Brouillette Town Council President. On call of the roll of the members of the Council were shown to be present or absent as follows: Present: Linda Brouillette, Pat Claire, Jason Fisher, Mike Sanders, Absent: Steve Sorenson
Within new business Jud Barce, attorney for the town of Fowler; Brad Lane, building commissioner for the town, and property owner David Cox of Monticello were all present to discuss the property located at 103 W. Third St. The property has an unsafe building order on it at the present time. Issues that were noted for the order were addressed in detail at the meeting. Some work has been complete but there still are currently many issues that need to be addressed. The council voted to affirm the current order with a motion being made by Mike Sanders and a second from Pat Claire. All in favor motion carried. The council wants the boarded windows to be replaced with an actual window. The areas that are allowing the animals to enter the house are to be sealed and repairs need to be made so they are in comparison to the surrounding area. The council agreed to 60 days for certain repairs and would like a progress report in 30 days. Pat Claire made the motion to agree to the terms Jason Fisher seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried
With no further business Linda Brouillette motions to adjoum, Pat Claire seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
On Nov. 18 the council met for a meeting pursuant to call in accordance with the rules of the council. The meeting was called to order by Linda Brouillette. On call of the roll of the members of the council were shown to be present or absent as follows: Present: Linda Brouillette, Pat Claire, Jason Fisher, Mike Sanders, Absent: Steve Sorenson
The council approvaled of prior meetings minutes from Oct. 30 and Nov. 4.
Under unfinished business, Jud Barce, attorney for the town, was present to discuss with the council the release of claims for Atlas Construction. The council agreed to request $92,677 for the remainder of the work the town has had to pay for.
In new business, insurance bids were opened by the council and each company had a representative present to discuss their bids. Hoosier Associates, Consolidated Union and ONI Risk all put in a bid for the town insurance for the next three years starting Jan. 1, 2020. The council set up an executive session to discuss the bids. The company chosen will be announced and voted on at the Dec. 2 meeting.
Under miscellaneous business Salvatore Rabun was present to discuss having hens in his back yard. Barce explained he will need to fill out an application for the BZA board and go through this process for the zoning.
In department heads reports, Cindy Gretencord requested approval to cut the longevity checks for the employees prior to Thanksgiving rather than the first week in December.
Fishers made the motion to accept and pay all claims, Claire seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
The council met in executive session at 5 p.m. Nov. 21 with Brouillette, Sorenson, Claire and Sanders present.
The council met to review and discuss the quotes for the town's insurance renewal. A review of Consolidated Union, ONI and Hoosier Associates took place. The executive session was adjourned by Brouillette at 5:45 pm, Pat Claire seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.