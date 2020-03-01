The town council of Fowler met in the town hall Jan. 21 for a meeting pursuant to call in accordance with the rules of the council.
The meeting was called to order by Linda Brouillette town council president. On call of the roll of the members of the Council were shown to be present or absent as follows:
Present: Linda Brouillette, Steve Sorenson, Pat Claire; Absent: Jason Fisher, Mike Sanders.
Steve Sorenson made the motion to approve the minutes from Dec. 31 meeting, according to the minutes of the meeting. Pat Claire seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried. Pat Claire made the motion to approve the minutes from the Jan. 6 meeting. Steve Sorenson seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
In unfinished business, samples of ordinances for wild animal control within the town of Fowler were sent to the council for review. The discussion consisted of each one reviewing them and having a meeting with Lee Klemme, the chief of police, to determine what would be best for the town of Fowler.
Under new business, the form for the Alcohol and Beverage Board was presented to the council. Bill Burton had been the representative in 2019 and volunteered to remain in 2020. Pat Claire made the motion to approve the appointment. Steve Sorenson seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
In miscellaneous business, Marie Cooper was present to discuss the issue she is having with her yard flooding. The road is now higher than her yard and causing water to stand in her yard after a rain. John Budreau, street superintendent, will take a look at the situation and get with Cooper to try to solve the issue.
Clarence Williams was present to see if there had been any progress on the issue of connecting him to town water and sewage. Nate Besse, utility superintendent, is working on it but needs to get with the Engineer to discuss different possibilities.
Department heads gave their reports.
Cindy Gretencord, clerk-treasurer, addressed the council about the extra tags for trash pickup that the town hall had purchased for the citizens of Fowler to buy if they have extra trash that will not fit in the trash cans. The tags are purchased by the town and will be available at the town hall for $1 per tag.
Lee Klemme, police chief, addressed the council about the possibility of having a reserve officer on staff at the Fowler Police Department. He will assist the Town in various ways and the charge to the town will be approximately $500 per year for workmen's comp. No salary will be involved.
Bill Burton, fire chief, addressed the council about purchasing a battery operated cutter for the fire department. The cost would be $9,155 and the cost of the bigger battery would be an additional $385. This would help tremendously with emergencies where a cutter is needed and work more efficiently. Pat Claire made the motion to allow the purchase and to pay from the Loit Public Safety Fund. Steve Sorenson seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Pat Claire made the motion to accept and pay all claims, Steve Sorenson seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.