The town council of Fowler had its Jan. 6 meeting.
Present were Linda Brouillette, Steve Sorenson, Pat Claire, Jason Fisher and Mike Sanders.
It had its election of officers.
A motion was made by Steve Sorenson for Linda Brouillette to remain President. Pat Claire seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
A motion was made to name Steve Sorenson as Vice President by Pat Claire. Jason Fisher seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Department Liaison were then decided as follows: Clerk's Office - Linda Brouillette, Police Dept. - Steve Sorenson, MVH & Park - Mike Sanders, Fire Dept./Building Commissioner - Pat Claire, Utilities Dept. - Jason Fisher.
Northwest Solid Waste District Representative will continue to be Linda Brouillette with Steve Sorenson as her back up.
No one was present for the disconnect hearing. Linda Brouillette motioned to proceed with disconnects. Jason Fisher seconds the motion. All in favor and motion carried.
According to the minutes of the meeting, Jason Fisher made the motion to approve the minutes from the Dec. 16 meeting. Steve Sorenson Seconds the motion. All in favor Motion carried
Mike Sanders made the motion to approve the minutes from the Dec. 10 executive session. Jason Fisher seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Mike Sanders made the motion to approve the minutes from the Dec. 18 executive session. Pat Claire seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Under unfinished business was the Resolution 2020-0106 Adopting the Notice Provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act in the town of Fowler. Steve Sorenson made the motion to approve and accept the Resolution. Pat Claire seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
The council discussed the renewal of the Sewer Debt Reserve the village currently has at the Fowler State Bank. The new terms will continue until Jan. 3, 2022, with a new interest rate from .5 percent to .8 percent. Pat Claire made the motion to renew for another two-year period with the new interest rate. Steve Sorenson seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Under miscellaneous business Resolution 2019-1231 Year end Transfers was presented to the Council for approval. Pat Claire made the motion to approve the transfers to cover the year end overdrafts. Jason Fisher seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Meeting time's for the year 2020 will remain the same: at 6 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month in the town hall unless Monday is a holiday then the meeting will be on Tuesday night.
Under new business, Clarence Williams was present to discuss the possibility of connecting to the town water and sewer system. Currently that area is on their own septic systems and personal wells. Nate is going to do some checking on the cost of the project to extend the service to that area.
Steve Sorenson read a letter that had been sent to the Fowler Police Department from the Indiana State Police. During the previous investigation that was in Fowler the Crime Scene Investigators and Detectives were requested to assist. They were very pleased with the hospitality and the use of the facilities also the cooperation of the Fowler Police Department. Due to that it made the whole investigation go smoothly and in a very professional manner.
All department heads were appointed for the year 2020 as follows: Street Superintendent - John Budreau, Utilities Superintendent - Nate Besse, Building Commissioner/ADA - Brad Lane, Police Chief - Lee Klemme, Fire Chief-Bill Burton, and Economic Development - Laura Burton
Department heads gave their reports.
Bill Burton informed the council that the snow blower stored at the town hall is in need of repairs.
Nate Besse reported to the council that Clayton Bohlinger will be attending a water class towards his certification.
He also reported to the council that with the new software for the meter readings the handhelds they currently have will not work and they will need to order two tablets. The cost for both will be less than $500.
Claims were approved.