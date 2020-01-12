Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR PORTIONS OF THE FOLLOWING WATERWAYS IN INDIANA... BIG BLUE RIVER...BIG WALNUT CREEK...DRIFTWOOD RIVER...EAST FORK WHITE RIVER...EEL RIVER...FALL CREEK...FLATROCK RIVER...MILL CREEK...MISSISSINEWA RIVER...SUGAR CREEK...TIPPECANOE RIVER... WABASH RIVER...WHITE RIVER...WILDCAT CREEK...YOUNGS CREEK... .MINOR TO MODERATE FLOODING CONTINUES ON MANY WATERWAYS LATE SUNDAY AFTERNOON ON MOST WATERWAYS. THIS IS A RESULT OF COPIOUS RAIN THAT FELL BETWEEN LATE THURSDAY AND LATE SATURDAY. RADAR PRECIPITATION ESTIMATES INDICATE THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL OF UP TO NEARLY FOUR INCHES FELL IN WESTERN INDIANA, CHIEFLY SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 74. THE LARGE MAJORITY OF THE WABASH, WHITE, AND EAST FORK WHITE RIVERS ARE EXPECTED TO FLOOD, WITH SOME LOCATIONS REACHING MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. CRESTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE THE HIGHEST SINCE EITHER FEBRUARY OR JUNE OF 2019. AS OF LATE SUNDAY AFTERNOON, THE WABASH RIVER WAS RISING ALONG THE ENTIRE LENGTH OF THE RIVER. THE CREST IS EXPECTED TO REACH LAFAYETTE MONDAY MORNING. THE CREST ON THE WHITE RIVER IS APPROACHING NOBLESVILLE. IT WILL BEGIN FALLING THERE ON MONDAY. THE CREST ON THE EAST FORK WHITE RIVER IS IN THE COLUMBUS AND SEYMOUR AREAS. FLOODING ON THE WABASH AND AND WHITE RIVERS WILL LAST INTO AT LEAST LATE NEXT WEEK. FLOODING ON THE EAST FORK WHITE RIVER WILL LAST UNTIL PROBABLY LATE MONDAY OR EARLY TUESDAY NEXT WEEK. LITTLE OR NO PRECIPITATION IS IN THE FORECAST THROUGH WEDNESDAY, THUS AREA WATERWAYS WILL BE ABLE TO CONTINUE THEIR MOVEMENT TO NORMAL LEVELS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NEVER DRIVE INTO FLOOD WATER. TURN AROUND AND GO ANOTHER WAY. KEEP CHILDREN AWAY FROM FLOODED AREAS. RECREATIONAL AND AGRICULTURAL INTERESTS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO CHANGING RIVER CONDITIONS. FOR DETAILED FLOOD INFORMATION GO TO WEATHER.GOV/IND ON THE WEB AND CLICK ON RIVERS AND LAKES. THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE WABASH RIVER AT LAFAYETTE. * UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING. * AT 4:30 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.9 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 11.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...IT WILL RISE TO NEAR 18.0 FEET BY MONDAY MORNING THEN BEGIN FALLING. IT WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE THURSDAY EVENING. * AT 18.0 FEET...EXTENSIVE FLOODING COVERS MANY ACRES OF AGRICULTURAL LAND. STATE ROAD 225 CLOSED BY HIGH WATER. GRANVILLE BRIDGE PUBLIC ACCESS SITE FLOODED. TIPPECANOE CR 950 W SOUTH OF CR 75 S FLOODS IN SEVERAL PLACES FROM THE WABASH BOTTOMS, JANSSEN TRACT TO WARREN CR 350 N IN THE BLACK ROCK PRESERVE AREA, A DISTANCE OF NEARLY 1.5 MILES. HIGH WATER AFFECTS FORT OUIATENON AREA. ALL PARKS IN THE WEST LAFAYETTE AND LAFAYETTE AREAS ARE FLOODED. HIGH WATER ALMOST ON NORTH RIVER ROAD. &&