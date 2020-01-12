The town council of Fowler met at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 in the town hall for a meeting pursuant to call in accordance with the rules of the council. The meeting was called to order by Linda Brouillette, town council president. On call of the roll of the members of the council were shown to be present or absent as follows: present — Linda Brouillette, Steve Sorenson, Pat Claire, Jason Fisher and Mike Sanders.
No one was present for the disconnect hearing. Claire motioned to proceed with disconnects. Sorenson seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Motions to approve the minutes from the Nov. 13, Nov. 18 and Nov. 21 meetings were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
In new business, Resolution 2019-1118 to accept donation of real estate was presented to the council for approval. The property is located at 220 E. Fifth St. Sorenson made the motion to accept and approve. Fisher seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Ordinance 2019-1118 to amend Chapter 2, Article IV, and Division 1 of the code of the Town ofFowler to Establish Policies for Purchasing and Credit Card Use for the Town was presented for council approval. Sanders made the motion to approve and accept. Sorenson seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
In unfinished business, the town council met for a workshop Nov. 13 to discuss the bids that were submitted to the council for the town’s insurance for the next three years. The final decision was made at the regular meeting Nov. 18 that Hoosier Associates would carry the town’s insurance. Claire made the motion to accept and approve Fisher seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Changes that were approved in the meeting Nov. 18 for the Employee Handbook were completed and presented for council approval. Changes were also made to the Travel Policy to bring it up to the rates currently approved by the Internal Revenue Service. Sorenson made the motion to approve the changes for the Town of
Fowler Policy. Claire seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
In miscellaneous business, the town council scheduled a special workshop to discuss salaries for the new year at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 10.
Fisher made the motion to accept and pay all claims, Sanders seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
With no further business Brouillette motions to adjourn, Claire seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
The town council of Fowler met in the town hall at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 for a meeting pursuant to call in accordance with the rules of the council. The meeting was called to order by Linda Brouillette, town council president. On call of the roll of the members of the council were shown to be present or absent as follows: present — Linda Brouillette, Steve Sorenson, Pat Claire, Jason Fisher, Mike Sanders,
Fisher made the motion to approve the minutes from the Dec. 2 meeting. Sanders seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
In unfinished business, Laura Burton was present to go over the expenses for Fright Night and Christmas Stroll.
An executive session was set for 5:15 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Fowler Town Hall to continue discussion for 2020 salaries.
Brad Lane agreed to be the ADA coordinator, and a resolution will be completed and sent to the council for approval. As a resolution for the Title 6 will be also be completed for town council approval.
Prior to the meeting Blake Schoen gave the council the newly updated Inventory for the town insurance policy and showed them a way that they were cutting cost. During the meeting the board
discussed the updates and a motion was made by Claire to accept the updates. Sorenson seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
A progress report on the David Cox property was reviewed by Brad Lane, building commissioner, and Jud Barce, town attorney.
In new business, the council asked Barce if he would be interested in continuing in 2020 as the attorney for the town of Fowler. He will continue.
In miscellaneous business, Barce was present to discuss the change to be made in the zone map from general business to Rl. The zoning board met Dec. 11 and made the recommendation to approve the change. Ordinance 2019-1216 was presented for council approval. Sorenson made the motion to approve Ordinance 2019-1216, Fisher seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Six hundred dollars was spent for Christmas decorations for Monarch Commons. The council discussed paying for those out of the Christmas Stroll funds. Claire made the motion to approve,
Sorenson seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Department heads gave their reports.
Bill Burton, Center Township fire chief, was present to inform the council he had purchased sweatshirts for all of the firemen. He also thanked the council for the Christmas party and all that they
do.
John Budreau, street superintendent, was present and requested that the men be allowed to leave with pay at noon on Christmas Eve. The council approved the request.
Sorenson made the motion to accept and pay all claims, Claire seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
With no further business Brouillette motions to adjourn, Claire seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
There were two executive sessions had.
On Dec. 10 the town of Fowler council met in executive session to review and discuss the 2020 salary ordinance in regards to stipends, HSA contributions, longevity pay and possible salary increases. Following the lengthy discussion the executive session was motioned to adjourn by president Linda Brouillette with Mike Sanders seconding the motion. The meeting adjourned at 6:07 p.m. All in favor motion carried.
On Dec. 18 the town council of Fowler met in executive session to review and discuss the 2020 salary ordinance in regards to stipends, HSA contributions, longevity pay and possible salary increases. There was also a recommendation from superintendent John Budreau for Colin Claire to be promoted to street/water/sewer Class A position. Following the discussion the executive session was motioned to adjourn by president Linda Brouillette with Mike Sanders seconding the motion. The meeting adjourned at 6:55 p.m. All in favor motion carried.