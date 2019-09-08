The council of the town of Fowler met at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 in the town hall for a meeting pursuant to call in accordance with the rules of the council.
According to the minutes of the meeting, the meeting was called to order by Linda Brouillette, council president. On call of the
roll of the members of the council present were Brouillette, Steve Sorenson, Pat Claire, Jason Fisher and Mike Sanders. The minutes from the Aug. 5 meeting were approved.
Under unfinished business, sealed bids were opened for the Community Crossing Grant. Milestone was the only Bid. Total bid for the project for 2019-2 was $233,752.50.
Bids were also received for the trash pickup for the year 2020. Advanced Disposal bid for a three-year contract with the option of one year at a time. Claire made the motion to accept the contract from Advanced Disposal for one year. Sorenson seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
An update was given by Cindy Gretencord on the new phone system. All departments are now up and running.
Software for the liens from Keystone is now in place and working, training is scheduled for the new program.
Ryan Whybrew was present to give an update on the information given to the insurance company for Atlas. All documents have been submitted and now the council now waits on its response.
Under new business, Sanders, the liaison for the street department, mention that the parking lot at the fire station has an area that needs to be repaired. The east comer needs paving; the street department will do the work and cover the cost of the materials for the fire department parking lot.
Under miscellaneous business, Brad Lane was appointed by the council to represent the town of Fowler on the district planning committee. A letter was presented to the board for approval naming Lane as the town's representative for the town council’s signature.
A resolution for the encumbered funds from 2018 budget to the 2019 budget was presented to the council for approval. DLGF is now requiring it be approved in a resolution each year rather than just in the minutes as was done in previous years.
Updates were made in the personal policy adding the seven minute rule to the rounding of time cards. Fisher made the motion to approve. Claire seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Due to the 4th of July being on a Saturday in 2020, Melrose Pyrotechnics, Inc., is requesting everyone get their approval in for the fireworks now. They are expecting to be very busy next year on that weekend, whereas with July 4 being during the week some towns do the week before and some the week after.
Department heads gave their reports.
Bill Burton, fire chief, was present to discuss the new fire truck the town is purchasing. The estimated total for the purchase will be $490,000 complete. The chassis will take approximately nine months to complete and the cost for that will be $250,000. Claire motioned to proceed with the purchase, Sanders seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Lee Klemme, police chief, was present to explain the need for wiring upgrade in the police station. The estimated cost would be between $600-700 dollars. Sorenson made the motion to approve. Sanders seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Jason Fisher, EMS, had previously expressed interest in the county purchasing the old squad car the police department just replaced. The 2010 Charger will be purchase by the EMS for $500. Sorenson made the motion to sell the EMS the car as is. Claire seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Sorenson made the motion to approve and pay the claims. Fisher seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.