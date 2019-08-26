The town council of Fowler met in the town hall at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 for a meeting pursuant to call in accordance with the rules of the council.
The meeting was called to order by Linda Brouillette, town council president. On call of the roll of the members of the council were shown to be present were Steve Sorenson, Pat Claire, Jason Fisher, Brouillette and Mike Sanders, according to the minutes of the meeting.
No one was present for the disconnect hearing. Steve Sorenson motioned to proceed with
disconnects. Pat Claire seconds the motion. All in favor and motion carried.
Fisher made the motion to approve the minutes from the meeting July 15. Sanders seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried
In new business Brouillette discussed the lights to illuminate the mural wall at the Monarch Commons. There will be a contract between the Local Bar and the Town of Fowler for a yearly payment of $150 to cover the cost of the LED lighting. The usage will be billed on the local Bar's monthly bill. The water usage of Monarch Commons will be the responsibility of the Town of Fowler.
An Ad will be run in the paper to accept bids for the upcoming year for trash removal; the current contract will be up the end of August. Bids will be reviewed at the Aug. 19 meeting.
An appointment needs to be made to the District Panning Council to represent the Town of Fowler. After a short discussion the appointment was made and the representative will be Brad Lane.
In unfinished business Brad Lane was present with the estimate to replace his tree that died in his front yard due to the storm water drainage project. The estimate which included the purchase and planting was for $1,500. Fisher made the motion to approve and pay the estimate, Claire seconds the motion. All in
favor motion carried.
Jud Barce, town attorney, had received a letter from someone showing interest in purchasing the property located at 220 E. 5th Street. The current owner is Churchill Weavers, LLC, A letter will be sent to them and a meeting set up to discuss the property.
A discussion with department heads on the upcoming budget for 2020 will be in an executive session at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22.
Rod Greene was present with an estimate to re slope and seed around the drainage ponds. The total estimate was $81,525, this is still under discussion.
Under miscellaneous business, Laura Burton was present to go over the cost for the 4th of July festivities. Total expenses for 2019 were $23,233.11. Total donations received for 2019 were $14,826.
Discussion was also had on the upcoming Sidewalk Days and the Theaters Paranormal Event to be Aug. 17.
Laura announced the Wind Fair for this year will be held at the Fowler Park again and will be Aug. 24.
In the department heads, John Budreau street department superintendent, was present with an update on the road work for this year. Milestone should be here by the end of August to start the work weather permitting.
A discussion was also on the old truck that he would like to sell for salvage. The truck does not run and has not for years and the body is so rusted it is falling apart. The council approved the sale for Salvage.
Claire made the motion to approve and pay claims. Sorenson seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried
With no further business Brouillette motions to adjourn, Claire seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.