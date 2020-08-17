WorthPoint Announces Partnership With Toys Trains and Other Old Stuff
ATLANTA – Aug. 14, 2020 – Atlanta-based WorthPoint Corporation has formed a partnership with Toys Trains and Other Old Stuff LLC of Fowler, Ind.
Toys Trains and Other Old Stuff is an auction house specializing in vintage toys, train collectibles, and military-related keepsakes, according to information provided. More than 25,000 of their auction results are now available for search on WorthPoint.com, including hundreds of different vintage toys, antique to modern model trains of all sizes, different die-cast toys, and other collectibles of value.
"Our subscribers who are toy and militaria collectors will be thrilled with the addition of auction results from Toys Trains and Other Old Stuff, as will anyone who just appreciates the history of these items," said WorthPoint Founder and CEO Will Seippel. "For more than 20 years, the Stivers have been selling some of the most interesting and valuable collections in these niche categories. I'm an avid collector of some of their items and personally look forward to their data and using their services."
Owners Christine and Wylie Stivers from Toys Trains and Other Old Stuff said the WorthPoint partnership is a natural progression, given their years of subscribing to the site.
"We first heard about WorthPoint years ago when researching the values of toys we couldn't find elsewhere online," said Mr. Stivers. "WorthPoint is a fantastic way to find out what your valuable items are worth. The prices that can be found there reflect the current market, which is constantly changing."
Toys Trains and Other Old Stuff has several upcoming online auctions, including a "Hummels, Fishing Gear, Glassware and Antiques" auction Aug. 25, and "Clarence Young Auto Hobby Promo Cars Plus Additions" Sept. 19. More details are available in their auctions section.
WorthPoint partners with more than 350 online marketplaces and traditional auction houses to provide archived sales data for art, antiques, and collectibles. Auction houses interested in becoming a WorthPoint data partner may contact WorthPoint via WorthPoint.com/data-partners.
About WorthPoint
WorthPoint Corporation manages an online resource for researching, valuing, and preserving antiques, art, and collectibles. The company's suite of offerings on WorthPoint.com includes a price guide, a resource gallery for identifying maker's marks, autographs, patterns, and symbols (M.A.P.S.), and a digital library with over 1,000 books on collectible topics. Through data aggregated from online marketplaces including eBay and leading auction houses, WorthPoint empowers the antiques and collectibles industry by providing a steady stream of new data each month, building on 520 million archived prices and more than 2.4 billion images to improve pricing transparency for sellers and buyers. Based in Atlanta, WorthPoint has subscribers on six continents.
About Toys Trains and Other Old Stuff
Based in northwest Indiana, Toys Trains and Other Old Stuff LLC offers a one-stop shop for vintage toys, collectibles, and military-related keepsakes. Armed with extensive knowledge and passion that comes with managing tens of thousands of transactions, owners Wylie and Christine Stivers have been selling and buying locally and across the U.S. since 1998. Firm believers in transparency and honesty in all dealings, their goal is to obtain the highest returns for items in an auction setting while offering fair and honest prices. In addition to their detailed catalogs and website, they offer an app designed by Auctionmobility, an industry leader in auction bidding apps. Visit them online via ToysTrainsandOtherOldStuff.com.