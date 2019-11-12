The town council of the town of Fowler met on Oct. 21 for its regularly scheduled meeting.
Present were Pat Claire, Jason Fisher, Steve Sorenson and Mike Sanders. Absent was Linda Brouillette.
Minutes of the last meeting were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting. Minutes from the executive session held on Oct. 10 were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
The final figures for the 2020 budget were presented for adoption and was unanimously approved.
An invoice was presented to the board for Rod Green Excavating for the work he was doing on the storm water project to complete the work that Atlas had not finished. The bill was for $66,527. This was unanimously approved.
A public hearing was held at the town board meeting to rezone the property at 502 West Main St. from RI commercial residential to RI residential. The plan commission met Oct. 10 and made the recommendation to approve the request to rezone. Ordinance 2019-1021 was presented for approval to rezone the property. This was unanimousy approved.
Fisher made the motion to adjust the zoning map, seconded by Claire and unanimously approved.
Fire department contract for 2020 was presented for council approval. This was unanimously approved.
Contract was signed and passed on for the remaining signatures.
Tracy Brown was present to talk about his road which he feels needs repairs. The area in question was listed as a road to pave in the community crossing grant that was applied for during the 2019-2 call out but the grant was only approved for on road. The town will be reapplying in January for the 2020 call out and it will be included again.
Nate Besse, utility superintendent, was present and talked about new software for 2020 for the meter read that improve the efficiency of the meter readsand be more user friendly for the clerk's office. The software will have a onetime fee of $8,500 and a yearly fee of $3,500 which will be split three ways between the clerk's office, water department and sewer department budgets. The purchase is unanimously approved.
Besse also gave an update on the pricing for the repainting of the water tower. The cost for the exterior and pre paint blasting will be 190,000 and $60,000 for containment. The interior which will also need to be done while the tower is empty will be a cost of $95,000. The board will be reaching out to a few areas to see if there are any grants available to apply for to offset the cost to the town. This will need to be done in approximately the next three to four years.
Lee Klemme, police chief, was present to discuss the expenses that were taken out of the loit public safety fund. Those charges will be moved now that the town council has approved the use of the edit fund for the remaining expense that the police department will have for the remainder of 2019.
Sanders made the motion to accept and pay all claims, Claire seconded and this was unanimously approved.