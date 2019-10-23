Fountain County will have its 2019 Municipal Election Nov. 5. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The ballot will consist of positions within the cities of Attica and Covington and the towns of Hillsboro and Veedersburg.
Listed are the positions needing filled, the candidates for the seat, and the candidate’s party:
Attica
Mayor — Duane Roderick, Republican; city judge (vote for one) — Dan Young, Republican, Mark W. Mason, Democrat; clerk-treasurer — Joanne R. Broadwater, Republican;
City council at large — Patricia Hargan, Republican; city council district 2 — Gavin Gilmore, Republican; city council district 3 — Valarie S. Maus, Republican; city council district 4 — Kaylie Carnahan, Republican; city council district 5 — Larry Grant, Republican
Covington
Mayor — Brad Crain, Republican; clerk-treasurer — Debby Gurley, Democrat;
City council at large — Joshua L. Salts, Democrat; city council district 2 — Larry “Joe” Sare, Democrat; city council district 3 — Patty Smith, Republican; city council district 4 — Robert M. Tanner, Democrat; city council district 5 (vote for one) — Todd Hegg, Republican; Jennifer Alexander, Democrat
Hillsboro
Clerk-treasurer — Angela Golia, Republican
Town council at large seat 1 — Wm. Dewaine Bowling, Republican; town council at large seat 2 — Jody L. Fishero, Republican; town council at large seat 3 (vote for one) — Clifford D. Wrede, Republican; Ed Moyer, Democrat
Veedersburg
Clerk-Treasurer — Kristin Hayman Allen
Town council at large (vote for three) — Mike Booe, Republican; Troy E. Finley, Republican; Tom Harrison, Republican; Keith K. (Ken) Smith, Republican; Mark Rusk, Republican; Teresa K. Cooper, Democrat; Ron Manning, Democrat.