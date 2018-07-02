At 2 p.m. June 29. Paul M. Crowder, 70, was taken into custody at his home by Indiana State Police detectives without incident. He was incarcerated June 29 in the Montgomery County Jail and charged with three Level 1 felony counts of child molestation
Indiana State Police (ISP) began the investigation after allegations arose in March and were provided to the Indiana Department of Child Services.
ISP issued a press release which states that in 2016, Crowder allegedly engaged in sexual activities with two females under the age of 16 multiple times. The acts occurred at separate locations in Montgomery County.
The case was investigated by ISP Detective Troy Cobb. Assisting were ISP Detective Sergeant Sam Stearley, ISP Crime Scene Investigator Sergeant Jim Cody, Master Trooper Gary Winters, Indiana Department of Child Services, Susie’s Place Child Advocacy Center and the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.