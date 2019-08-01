The Fountain County Sheriff’s Department and emergency service agencies in Fountain County are hosting their first annual National Night Out at the 4-H Fairgrounds in Veedersburg, from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 6.
This is the first time for the Fountain County agencies to have one of the National Night Out parties, but they have been occurring across the United States and Canada since 1984.
“Our hopes are that people will come and get to know us,( the law enforcement and emergency services, emergency medical technicians) under a friendly situation, so when they have an emergency the kids and families know we’re going to help them,” explained Fountain County Sheriff Terry Holt.
The evening is entirely free, and includes no tax dollars to fund the event, Holt added. There will be plenty of food; hamburgers, hot dogs and chips, popcorn and drinks; as well as games and prizes, and music and family fun.
Holt even said he was going to be in the dunk tank, in case some budding pitchers want to try and get him wet.
National Night Out evolved on a national level from the National Association of Town Watches in 1971, and as the word of the event’s success traveled, so has the number of participating agencies.
Holt added that there will be giveaways and some live music during the activities as well!
Agencies who are participating in the event include the Attica Police Department, Covington Police Department, Veedersburg Police Department, Indiana Conservation Officers, Indiana State Policed, Fountain County Ambulance Service and area fire departments and local businesses.