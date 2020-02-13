The Fountain County Council met at 9 a.m. Jan. 20.
The following Fountain County Council members were present: Dudley Cruea, Tom Booe, Joe Whittington, Jim Hershberger, Dale Clawson and Bill Glover. Jim McKee was not in attendance.
According to the minutes of the meeting, a motion was made by Bill Glover and seconded by Tom Booe to approve the minutes of the Dec. 16, 2019, meeting as presented. Vote: 5-0
A motion was made by Jim Hershberger and seconded by Joe Whittington to acknowledge the Treasurer’s Bank Reconciliation for Dec. 31, 2019 and Monthly Comparison Report of Funds. Vote: 6-0
A motion was made by Tom Booe and seconded by Jim Hershberger to appoint
Dudley Cruea as president of the Fountain County Council for 2020. Vote: 5-0
A motion was made by Bill Glover and seconded by Dale Clawson to appoint
Jim Hershberger as vice-president of the Fountain County Council for 2020. Vote: 5-0
Several other appointments were made.
A motion was made by Dale Clawson and seconded by Joe Whittington to appoint
Bill Williams to the Alcohol & Beverage Commission for 2020. Vote: 6-0
A motion was made by Tom Booe and seconded by Joe Whittington to appoint
Dale Clawson to the Fountain County Solid Waste Management Board for 2020. Vote: 6-0
A motion was made by Jim Hershberger and seconded by Dale Clawson to appoint
Joe Whittington to the Emergency Management Advisory Council for 2020. Vote: 6-0
A motion was made by Joe Whittington and seconded by Dale Clawson to appoint
the following to the Insurance Committee for 2020: Fountain County Commissioner Craig Stalter, Fountain County Council Member Tom Booe, Brenda Hardy, and Susan Coffing. Vote: 6-0
The commissioners appointed Craig Stalter as a trustee for the employee benefit trust. The council will appoint a member along with the auditor and the payroll clerk.
A motion was made by Dale Clawson to appoint Tom Booe as trustee and motion was seconded by Jim Hershberger. Vote: 6-0
A motion was made by Joe Whittington and seconded by Tom Booe to appoint
Dale Clawson to the Planning Commission. Vote: 6-0
A motion was made by Joe Whittington and seconded by Dale Clawson to appoint Rodney Norman to the Board of Zoning Appeals. Vote: 6-0
There was an update from the commissioners.
Jail is getting close to being done. Electrical work is being worked on now and being connected with the sequence of security. Opening day will hopefully be in March to allow inspections and training to be done at the new facility.
It was brought to the commissioner’s attention that the judge had given her department and the probation department Martin Luther King Day off with pay. It is not listed as one of the approved holidays for the county. The commissioners and council members are very disappointed in the decision to do this as it goes against handbook policy and is unfair to the other employees.
Brenda Hardy, auditor, submitted to the commissioners on Jan. 6 and advertised it in the Fountain County Neighbor one time as required.
Department heads gave their reports.
Ambulance - Garth Kagels reported to the council of the amount of runs that the department has run over the last year with the different types of runs and how each year the number has been going up 75-100 runs. He thinks in the near future they may have to start staffing a fourth truck to handle the load of runs that they do.
County Highway - Jason Lewis said the underground fuel tank lines didn’t pass inspection so it will either need to be fixed by relining, replacing or removing the tank that has been in use since 1997. IDEM will be inspecting it every month with a cost to the county. The other way to fix the issue is to just remove the underground tank completely and issue the drivers fuel cards to use at a station. The council is leaning towards getting fuel cards and getting quotes to have the tank removed properly.
Jason Lewis has resigned as highway superintendent and will be starting a new job with INDOT. His last day is Feb. 7. Travis Covault has agreed to step up and be the interim Superintendent until someone else takes the job on full time.
Sheriff - Terry Holt was hoping to encumber funds from 2019 out of County General Sheriff’s Budget to purchase uniforms for the new employees at the new Jail. SBOA requires an invoice dated 2019 to be able to encumber funds from the previous year. Additional Appropriation procedure will be needed if he doesn’t have enough funds budgeted for 2020.
Clerk - Paula Copenhaver said the clerk’s office has been given the job of sending out notices for the Circuit Court and small claims. This is a big job that requires a lot of time. They may need some additional funds for stamps and miscellaneous office supplies.
The Judge sent out notices recently without the Clerk’s knowledge to collect unpaid fees which was an unnecessary expense since that is the Clerk’s responsibilities and the Commissioners had recently signed an agreement with Capital Recovery to try to collect those unpaid fees.
She thanked the council for the ceiling fan that was installed in their office.
E-911 - Kathleen Osborn informed the council that they are accepting applications to hire again since they are shorthanded.
Budget decisions were made.
Encumbrance from the 2019 budget:
— Capital Outlay $26,952.50. A motion was made by Tom Booe and seconded by Jim Hershberger to approve the request and encumber the above County General Maintenance funds from the 2019 budget to pay for repairs to the east hallway and pay Tradecraft Specialty Contractor, LLC. Vote: 6-0
— County General – Circuit Court. The Judge submitted a letter with unknown figures to encumber with no invoices from 2019, so it was not voted on.
— County General – Election Board & Mileage $976.25. A motion was made by Joe Whittington and seconded by Tom Booe to approve the request and encumber the above County General funds from the 2019 budget. Vote: 6-0
— County General – Commissioner Out of County Jail Costs $5,962.50. A motion was made by Jim Hershberger and seconded by Bill Glover to approve the request and encumber the above funds from the 2019 budget. Vote: 6-0
Salary Ordinance 2019-12 – Amendments included Deputy Matron - $35,340.50 *pay rate same as jailers; Part Time Deputy - $15,344.00 and $14 hourly; and Overtime - $5,000.00.
A motion was made by Tom Booe and seconded by Bill Glover to approve the three transfers from Public Safety — Jail: $35,341 from Prisoner Meals to Deputy Matron; $15,344 from Prisoner Meals to Part Time Cook; and $5,000 from Vacation & Sick to Overtime. Vote: 6-0
A motion was made by Jim Hershberger and seconded by Tom Booe to approve the ADA Compliant budgeted amount to be distributed monthly. $2,000 paid monthly $166.66. Vote: 6-0
A motion was made by Jim Hershberger and seconded by Tom Booe to approve the budgeted amendments. Vote: 6-0
The council was given a financial update, examining the financial reports from the past six years.