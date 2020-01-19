The Fountain County Council met at 9 a.m. Dec. 16.
The following Fountain County Council members were present: Dudley Cruea, Tom Booe, Joe Whittington, Jim McKee, Dale Clawson and Bill Glover. Jim Hershberger was not in attendance.
A motion was made by Bill Glover and seconded by Tom Booe to approve the minutes of the Nov. 18, 2019, meeting as presented, according to the minutes of the meeting. Vote: 6-0.
Ambulance, Clerk, Health Dept., Recorder, Prosecutor and Sheriff reports were submitted.
A motion was made by Joe Whittington and seconded by Tom Booe to acknowledge the Treasurer’s Bank Reconciliation for Oct. 31, 2019, and Nov. 30, 2019, and Monthly Comparison Report of Funds. Vote: 6-0.
In the commissioners’ report, Craig Stalter gave an update on the jail and the expected March 2020 opening date of the jail. They are deciding on how to fix the issue on the smoke wall and the smoke/fire damper. This has to be done to meet the Fire Marshall’s fire codes.
Cade’s Mill Covered Bridge is being stabilized until more work can be done on it to restore it in 2020. The southeast corner has dropped more, so it is crucial that something be done.
Garth Kagels gave the ambulance report. They have been running all trucks and they have only needed regular maintenance. They have had 2,500 runs for December and their collections have been above average.
Medicaid reimbursement is estimated to be at $8,500.
Joe Whitaker gave the EMA report. They have fulfilled all of their requirements for LEPC and will receive the funding for next year. They have done all the requirements for the 2019 fourth quarter to receive a reimbursement for their salaries in the EMA department.
Jason Lewis gave the county highway report. The DLGF wants to cut $628,040 from their budget. He has been working with Brenda on the budget cut line items. She suggested that they all meet with the DLGF Rep. for 2021 Budget planning when they schedule workshops for the units.
SURTAX/WHEEL TAX ORDINANCE was reviewed. MVH will have a shortfall and the County may need to revise their Surtax/Wheel tax Ordinances to make up the difference. A decision needs to be made by September 2020. This is a concern statewide.
There were 2020 budgeted line items changes requested. Originally $628,040 was cut from the MVH Budget for 2020 according to the 1782 from DLGF. A motion was made by Jim McKee and seconded by Joe Whittington to approve the reduction according to DLGF’s 1782 approved budget. Vote: 6-0.
A motion was made by Tom Booe and seconded by Jim McKee to approve the transfer of up to 10% unused County General Funds and receipt into Rainy Day Fund. Vote: 6-0.
Rainy Day funds have been used for reconstruction of the South Cell at the Landfill and the North Cell is in need of reconstruction in the bid amount of $442,580 that will begin in 2020. A motion was made by Bill Glover and seconded by Dale Clawson to approve the encumbrance. Vote: 6-0.
There were transfers made:
— $3,245.10 From Extra Clerical To Baliff — A motion was made by Tom Booe and seconded by Dale Clawson to approve the transfer of $3,245.10 to extra clerical to zero out the negative Baliff line item due to Dianne Cotton resigning and the training of a new baliff. Vote: 6-0.
— $4,606.97 From Computer Maint. To Computer Hardware Auditor, Brenda Hardy asked the Council for permission to purchase 3 computers that are Windows 7 and are no longer going to have support. She would like to transfers funds to allow the purchase of 3 new computers out of the 2019 budget. A motion was made by Joe Whittington and seconded by Dale Clawson to approve the request. Vote: 6-0.
— $500.00 Bridge Crew To Bridge Foreman — A motion was made by Jim McKee and seconded by Dale Clawson to approve the $500.00 transfer. Vote: 6-0.
— $50.00 Supervisor To Highway Secretary — A motion was made by Bill Glover and seconded by Dale Clawson to approve the $50.00 transfer. Vote: 6-0.
— $4,000 From Part Time To Mechanics — A motion was made by Joe Whittington and seconded by Jim McKee to approve the $4,000.00 transfer. Vote: 6-0.
The next meeting was set for 9 a.m. Jan. 20.
A motion was made by Joe Whittington and seconded by Bill Glover to adjourn the meeting. Vote: 6-0.