Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR PORTIONS OF THE FOLLOWING WATERWAYS IN INDIANA... EAST FORK WHITE RIVER...WABASH RIVER...WHITE RIVER... .MINOR TO MODERATE FLOODING CONTINUED SUNDAY AFTERNOON IN CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN INDIANA ON THE MAJOR RIVERS. PRIMARY CRESTS WILL BE/ARE COMPARABLE TO THOSE THAT OCCURRED IN FEBRUARY AND JUNE OF 2019. BRIEF FLOODING ON THE EEL RIVER THAT DEVELOPED SATURDAY CAME TO END EARLY THIS AFTERNOON. A MIX OF PRECIPITATION FRIDAY AND SATURDAY TOTALED AS HIGH AS APPROXIMATELY 1.50 INCHES, WHICH IS SLOWING RIVER FALLS IN SOME CASES AND BRINGING LOWER SECONDARY CRESTS IN OTHER CASES ON THE MAJOR RIVERS. FLOODING HAS RETURNED TO SEYMOUR ON THE EAST FORK WHITE RIVER, AND THIS AFTERNOON IT WILL RETURN TO SPENCER ON THE WHITE RIVER. THE DRIFTWOOD RIVER NEAR EDINBURGH WILL BE NEAR BANKFULL, WITH A CREST NEAR FLOOD STAGE SUNDAY MORNING. FLOODING ALONG THE LOWER PORTIONS OF THE WHITE AND WABASH RIVERS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL ABOUT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29. LITTLE OR NO PRECIPITATION IS FORECAST THROUGH MIDDAY THURSDAY. THIS WILL GIVE AREA WATERWAYS SEVERAL DAYS TO DRAIN AND RETURN TO NEAR NORMAL LEVELS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NEVER DRIVE INTO FLOOD WATER. TURN AROUND AND GO ANOTHER WAY. KEEP CHILDREN AWAY FROM FLOODED AREAS. RECREATIONAL AND AGRICULTURAL INTERESTS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO CHANGING RIVER CONDITIONS. FOR DETAILED FLOOD INFORMATION GO TO WEATHER.GOV/IND ON THE WEB AND CLICK ON RIVERS AND LAKES. THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE WABASH RIVER AT COVINGTON. * UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING. * AT 1:45 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 18.6 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 16.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...IT WILL RISE TO NEAR 19.2 FEET BY MONDAY MORNING THEN BEGIN FALLING. IT WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE WEDNESDAY EVENING. * AT 20.0 FEET...A FEW COUNTY ROADS BEGIN TO FLOOD. HIGHER BOTTOMLANDS BEGIN TO FLOOD. THE FIRST COTTAGE UPSTREAM FROM U.S. 136 BRIDGE MAY BECOME ISOLATED BY HIGH WATER. &&