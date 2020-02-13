The Fountain County Commissioners had its Jan. 6 meeting.
The following Fountain County Commissioners were present at the meeting: Craig Stalter, Don Hesler and Tim Shumaker.
There was no public comment.
According to the minutes of the meeting, a motion was made by Tim Shumaker and seconded by Don Hesler to approve the minutes of the Dec. 16, 2019, meeting as presented. Vote: 3-0
A motion was made by Don Hesler and seconded by Tim Shumaker to approve the Claims. Vote: 3-0
Appointments were made.
A motion was made by Tim Shumaker and seconded by Don Hesler to appoint
Craig Stalter as president of the board of commissioners for 2020, Don Hesler as
vice president and Tim Shumaker as secretary of the board of commissioners. Vote: 3-0
A motion was made by Don Hesler and seconded by Tim Shumaker to appoint
Craig Stalter as President of the Drainage Board for 2020. Vote: 3-0
A motion was made by Tim Shumaker and seconded by Don Hesler to appoint
Don Hesler to the LEPC Board for 2020. Vote: 3-0
A motion was made by Tim Shumaker and seconded by Don Hesler to appoint
Craig Stalter to the Board of Finance for 2020. Vote: 3-0
A motion was made by Don Hesler and was seconded by Tim Shumaker to appoint
Craig Stalter to the Community Action Program Board for 2020. Vote: 3-0
A motion was made by Tim Shumaker and seconded by Don Hesler to appoint the following to the Insurance Committee for 2020: Craig Stalter, Brenda Hardy, and Susan Coffing. The council will appoint a member along with the Auditor and the Payroll/HR Clerk. Vote: 3-0
A motion was made by Don Hesler and seconded by Tim Shumaker to appoint
Tim Shumaker to the Jail Committee for 2020. Terry Holt and Brenda Hardy were appointed as well. Vote: 3-0
A motion was made by Tim Shumaker and seconded by Don Hesler to appoint Don Hesler to the EMA Advisory Board for 2020. Vote: 3-0
A motion was made by Don Hesler and seconded by Tim Shumaker to appoint
Brenda Hardy to the District Planning Committee for 2020. Vote: 3-0
A motion was made by Tim Shumaker and seconded by Don Hesler to appoint Don Hesler to the District 4 Oversight Committee for 2020. Vote: 3-0
A motion was made by Don Hesler and seconded by Tim Shumaker to appoint
Tim Shumaker to the District Planning Committee for 2020. Vote: 3-0
The cemetery commission appointment was tabled.
A motion was made by Tim Shumaker and seconded by Don Hesler to appoint
Craig Stalter as the Region 4 Workforce System County Chief Elected Official to serve as a member of the Region 4 Workforce Service Area’s Executive Council. Vote: 3-0
A motion was made by Tim Shumaker and seconded by Don Hesler to appoint Roger Foster on the Alcoholic Beverage Board for 2020. Vote: 3-0
A motion was made by Don Hesler and seconded by Tim Shumaker to appoint Craig Stalter as trustee for the employee benefit trust. Vote: 3-0. The council will appoint a member along with the auditor and the payroll clerk.
Department heads gave their reports.
Highway – Jason Lewis said Joe Clark from VS Engineering came to present the commissioners with a renewal for on-call services with them. Kent Minnette will be looking it over before it is signed and will address it at the next meeting.
Lewis has gotten in contact with Chet Powell for signage in the county. People have been stealing signage. He has a person going around inventorying all of the signs in the county and documenting date and time it was there. They are thinking about creating an ordinance to try to detour people from taking the signs.
He reported that the Community Crossing Grant approval letter came and he will be finalizing the project costs, etc. to be submitted within the month.
Ambulance – Garth Kagels said they have finished the year with 2,543 runs for the year. He will have a breakdown at the next meeting. He gave a rundown of the mileage on the vehicles that they have and their maintenance schedule.
Fiber Optic Line for the internet and phone lines are working so much better and they are going to switch their phone services to NewWave soon.
He is going to be reviewing his part time help status to see who hasn’t been putting in their time and replace them.
Sheriff Terry Holt said he had a couple quotes for putting up Antennas at the new jail: one from Fairchild in the amount of $56,000 and the other from Holmes in the amount of $35,000.
Health Department– Erich Haley said they are still working on past cases. He will be checking into where a well in Stone Bluff is a danger to residents because, it isn’t covered properly.
EMA – Joe Whitaker would like to have the building that he presented quotes for last year be built in 2020. There are two locations in question, by the solid waste building or by the new jail. Roger from Deckard Engineering is going to help him make sure the building is big enough to do what they are wanting with it and see what kind of draining is going to be needed by the Solid Waste building.
Landfill – Greg Robison said older documents which included Issues of Violations was found by Auditor and given to him. He will meet with Roger Azar regarding these documents to see what needs to be addressed at the landfill.
The box culvert for the north side of the landfill will take 6-8 months to pour.
In other business the cemetery in Wallace was discussed. Brett Kelley, land owner, said there has been on going issues with Jasper Fogelman trespassing on the homeowners property. He insists that they have a garage sitting on the easement leading to the cemetery. He also states that there is a survey showing this but it isn’t recorded. Deckard Engineering was asked to come out to do a survey by Jasper, which should have come from one of the commissioners. The survey has been halted as of now. The county is going to see if the neighboring landowners will allow access from their land to get to the cemetery. If they agree, Deckards will write up a description for the easement and the issue will be resolved. The two neighboring landowners are Obie Sowers and Edwards.
The Ordinance Establishing a Fee to Defray the Costs of Fingerprinting and Background Checks Conducted by the Sheriff’s Department had its second reading. A motion was made by Tim Shumaker and seconded by Don Hesler to approve the Ordinance. Vote: 3-0
A motion was made by Don Hesler and seconded by Tim Shumaker to approve the 2019 Fountain County Financial Report. Vote: 3-0
A motion was made by Don Hesler and seconded by Tim Shumaker to approve the request of $26,952.50 from Capital Outlay and encumber the above County General Maintenance funds from the 2019 budget to pay for repairs to the east hallway and pay Tradecraft Specialty Contractor, LLC. Vote: 3-0