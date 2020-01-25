The Fountain County Commissioners met Dec. 16.
The following Fountain County Commissioners were present at the meeting: Craig Stalter, Don Hesler and Tim Shumaker.
A motion was made by Tim Shumaker and seconded by Don Hesler to approve the minutes of the Dec. 2, 2019, meeting as presented. Vote: 3-0.
A motion was made by Don Hesler and seconded by Tim Shumaker to approve the Claims. Vote: 3-0.
The November Report of Collections from Ambulance, Clerk, Health Dept., Recorder, Prosecutor, and Sheriff was given.
A motion was made by Don Hesler and seconded by Tim Shumaker to acknowledge the Treasurer’s Bank Reconciliation reports for Oct. 31, 2019, and Nov. 30, 2019, and Monthly Comparison Report of Funds. Vote: 3-0.
Jason Lewis gave the highway report. They received the new grader last week and a new John Deere Tractor.
Bridge 97 is about completed with a new wooden deck. Tomorrow he has to go to Indy for a meeting on drug testing for employees with a CDL.
Jason asked for permission to close the highway department at noon for their annual Christmas Party. The Commissioners approved the request.
Joe Whitaker gave the EMA report. LEPC has met all of its requirements for funding next year and they have met all requirements of assessment for reimbursement for their EMA salary reimbursements grant.
Dani Snyder gave the community corrections report. She asked permission to have a position reactivated. Every year they budget for it, but they’ve not filled that position. Originally, it was going to be 2 part time positions, but now it will be one full time position as Pre-trial Case Manager. The person will be assisting the courts with Pretrial initiatives. A job description was provided to the Commissioners and Auditor to be filed with the other job descriptions in their department. A motion was made by Don Hesler and seconded by Tim Shumaker to approve the request of reactivating a position. Vote: 3-0.
Greg Robison gave the landfill report. IDEM came and inspected the wells. Everything they had on a previous list has been corrected and approved, but now they have a few other things to work on.
Brenda Hardy gave the auditor report. Human Resources is in the Auditor’s Office and needs to have privacy walls put up or have its own office space. The commissioners will be getting with Brenda to decide on what the best solution should be and then get quotes.
A motion was made by Don Hesler and seconded by Tim Shumaker to approve the renewal with Optum Transplant. Vote: 3-0.
A motion was made by Don Hesler and seconded by Tim Shumaker to approve the Contract agreement with Capital Recovery for collection of fees for criminal cases. Vote: 3-0.
The current approved contract with Paws N’ Claws is for January 1, 2019 – December 31, 2020 at $28,000 for the year.
A motion was made by Tim Shumaker and seconded by Don Hesler to approve the Contract Renewal with Keller PC for $24,000 for Jan. 1, 2020,–Dec. 31, 2020. Vote: 3-0
Dawson Machining turned in a bid in the amount of $400 for extra steel from the Fountain County new Jail site. The Commissioners can’t act on this bid until the Jail is completed and deeded back to the Fountain County Commissioners.
A quote for three porcelain base lights with LED bulbs in the east side of the basement storage room. A motion was made by Tim Shumaker and seconded by Don Hesler to approve the Ricketts Electric LLC quote for $600. : 3-0
Appointments were made.
A motion was made by Tim Shumaker and seconded by Don Hesler to appoint Kent Minnette as the County Attorney for 2020. Vote: 3-0.
A motion was made by Don Hesler and seconded by Tim Shumaker to appoint Garth Kagels as the Director of the Ambulance service for 2020. Vote: 3-0.
A motion was made by Tim Shumaker and seconded by Don Hesler to appoint Jason Lewis as Superintendent of the County Highway for 2020. Vote: 3-0.
A motion was made by Don Hesler and seconded by Tim Shumaker to appoint Bob Cates as the Veteran Service Officer for 2020. Vote: 3-0.
Kent Minnette introduced an ordinance establishing booking fees for the first time. It will be read again at the next meeting and adopted.
Security cameras had to be taken down by BCS and it cost $425. To avoid that cost to put them back up, Brad Keller will reinstall them.