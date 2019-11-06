voting %22local choice%22

Fountain County had municipal elections Nov. 5.

“Voter turnout was low, as to be expected unfortunately with municipal elections,” said county clerk Paula Copenhaver.

But the election process went very smoothly.

“Everything went great, no problems,” she said.

Copenhaver credits the day running smoothly to her staff and those who help out. “I have the best poll workers.”

Most of the races — in Veedersburg, Covington, Attica and Hillsboro — weren’t contested.

Those which were contested were the Attica city judge, winning was Mark W. Mason; Covington council district five, winning was Todd Hegg; Hillsboro council at large, winning was Ed Moyer; and Veedersburg town council at large, winning were Mike Booe, Troy E. Finley, Tom Harrison, Keith K. Ken Smith and Mark Rusk.

The election results, divided by precincts and listed with number of votes and percent of votes, are as follows:

VEEDERSBURG

VAN BUREN 2

Straight party

Republican 24 88.89

Democratic 3 11.11

Clerk-treasurer

Kristin Hayman Allen, Rep, 65, 100

Council

Mike Booe, Rep, 48, 15.95

Troy E. Finley, Rep, 43, 14.29

Tom Harrison, Rep, 52, 17.28

Mark Rusk, Rep, 48, 15.95

Keith K. Ken Smith, Rep, 37, 12.29

Teresa K. Cooper, Dem, 37, 12.29

Ron Manning, Dem, 36, 11.96

VAN BUREN 3

Straight party

Republican 35 87.50

Democratic 5 12.50

Clerk-treasurer

Kristin Hayman Allen, Rep, 158, 100

Council

Mike Booe, Rep, 109, 13.07

Troy E. Finley, Rep, 135, 16.19

Tom Harrison, Rep, 150, 17.99

Mark Rusk, Rep, 143, 17.15

Keith K. Ken Smith, 128, 15.35

Teresa K. Cooper, Dem, 92, 11.03

Ron Manning, Dem, 77, 9.23

HILLSBORO

CAIN

Straight party

Republican 16 84.21

Democratic 3 15.79

Clerk-treasurer

Angela Golia, Rep, 68, 100

Council 1

Wm. Dewaine Bowling, Rep, 67, 100

Council 2

Jody L. Fishero, Rep, 69, 100

Council 3

Clifford D. Wrede, Rep, 36, 42.86

Ed Moyer, Dem, 48, 57.14

COVINGTON

TROY 1

Straight party

Republican 0

Democratic 0

Mayor

Brad Crain, Rep, 2, 100

Clerk-treasurer

Debby Gurley, Dem, 0

Council-at-large

Joshua L. Salts, Dem, 0

D2 Council

Larry Joe Sare, Dem, 0

D3 Council

Patty Smith, Rep, 2, 100

D4 Council

Robert M. Tanner, Dem, 0

D5 Council

Todd Hegg, Rep, 2, 100

Jennifer Alexander, Dem, 0

TROY 2

Straight party

Republican 17 70.83

Democratic 7 29.17

Mayor

Brad Crain, Rep, 107, 100

Clerk-treasurer

Debby Gurley, Dem, 90, 100

Council-at-large

Joshua L. Salts, Dem, 80, 100

D2 Council

Larry Joe Sare, Dem, 88, 100

D3 Council

Patty Smith, Rep, 93, 100

D4 Council

Robert M. Tanner, Dem, 94, 100

D5 Council

Todd Hegg, Rep, 98, 76.56

Jennifer Alexander, Dem, 30, 23.44

TROY 3

Straight party

Republican 24 64.86

Democratic 13 35.14

Mayor

Brad Crain, Rep, 125, 100

Clerk-treasurer

Debby Gurley, Dem, 116, 100

Council-at-large

Joshua L. Salts, Dem, 107, 100

D2 Council

Larry Joe Sare, Dem, 102, 100

D3 Council

Patty Smith, Rep, 124, 100

D4 Council

Robert M. Tanner, Dem, 114, 100

D5 Council

Todd Hegg, Rep, 126, 76.83

Jennifer Alexander, Dem, 38, 23.17

ATTICA

LOGAN 2

Straight party

Republican 15 62.50

Democratic 9 37.50

Mayor

Duane Roderick, Rep, 92, 100

Clerk-treasurer

Joanne R. Broadwater, Rep, 83, 100

Judge

Dan Young, Rep, 31, 26.72

Mark W. Mason, 85, 73.28

Council-at-large

Patricia Hargan, Rep, 86, 100

D2 Council

Gavin Gilmore, Rep, 84, 100

D3 Council

Valarie S. Maus, Rep, 91, 100

D4 Council

Kaylie Carnahan, Rep, 92, 100

D5 Council

Larry Grant, Rep, 87, 100

LOGAN 3

Straight party

Republican 23 76.67

Democratic 7 23.33

Mayor

Duane Roderick, Rep, 129, 100

Clerk-treasurer

Joanne R. Broadwater, Rep, 121, 100

Judge

Dan Young, Rep, 40, 24.69

Mark W. Mason, Dem, 122, 75.31

Council-at-large

Patricia Hargan, Rep, 123, 100

D2 Council

Gavin Gilmore, Rep, 116, 100

D3 Council

Valarie S. Maus, Rep, 134, 100

D4 Council

Kaylie Carnahan, Rep, 130, 100

D5 Council

Larry Grant, Rep, 135, 100

