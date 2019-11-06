Fountain County had municipal elections Nov. 5.
“Voter turnout was low, as to be expected unfortunately with municipal elections,” said county clerk Paula Copenhaver.
But the election process went very smoothly.
“Everything went great, no problems,” she said.
Copenhaver credits the day running smoothly to her staff and those who help out. “I have the best poll workers.”
Most of the races — in Veedersburg, Covington, Attica and Hillsboro — weren’t contested.
Those which were contested were the Attica city judge, winning was Mark W. Mason; Covington council district five, winning was Todd Hegg; Hillsboro council at large, winning was Ed Moyer; and Veedersburg town council at large, winning were Mike Booe, Troy E. Finley, Tom Harrison, Keith K. Ken Smith and Mark Rusk.
The election results, divided by precincts and listed with number of votes and percent of votes, are as follows:
VEEDERSBURG
VAN BUREN 2
Straight party
Republican 24 88.89
Democratic 3 11.11
Clerk-treasurer
Kristin Hayman Allen, Rep, 65, 100
Council
Mike Booe, Rep, 48, 15.95
Troy E. Finley, Rep, 43, 14.29
Tom Harrison, Rep, 52, 17.28
Mark Rusk, Rep, 48, 15.95
Keith K. Ken Smith, Rep, 37, 12.29
Teresa K. Cooper, Dem, 37, 12.29
Ron Manning, Dem, 36, 11.96
VAN BUREN 3
Straight party
Republican 35 87.50
Democratic 5 12.50
Clerk-treasurer
Kristin Hayman Allen, Rep, 158, 100
Council
Mike Booe, Rep, 109, 13.07
Troy E. Finley, Rep, 135, 16.19
Tom Harrison, Rep, 150, 17.99
Mark Rusk, Rep, 143, 17.15
Keith K. Ken Smith, 128, 15.35
Teresa K. Cooper, Dem, 92, 11.03
Ron Manning, Dem, 77, 9.23
HILLSBORO
CAIN
Straight party
Republican 16 84.21
Democratic 3 15.79
Clerk-treasurer
Angela Golia, Rep, 68, 100
Council 1
Wm. Dewaine Bowling, Rep, 67, 100
Council 2
Jody L. Fishero, Rep, 69, 100
Council 3
Clifford D. Wrede, Rep, 36, 42.86
Ed Moyer, Dem, 48, 57.14
COVINGTON
TROY 1
Straight party
Republican 0
Democratic 0
Mayor
Brad Crain, Rep, 2, 100
Clerk-treasurer
Debby Gurley, Dem, 0
Council-at-large
Joshua L. Salts, Dem, 0
D2 Council
Larry Joe Sare, Dem, 0
D3 Council
Patty Smith, Rep, 2, 100
D4 Council
Robert M. Tanner, Dem, 0
D5 Council
Todd Hegg, Rep, 2, 100
Jennifer Alexander, Dem, 0
TROY 2
Straight party
Republican 17 70.83
Democratic 7 29.17
Mayor
Brad Crain, Rep, 107, 100
Clerk-treasurer
Debby Gurley, Dem, 90, 100
Council-at-large
Joshua L. Salts, Dem, 80, 100
D2 Council
Larry Joe Sare, Dem, 88, 100
D3 Council
Patty Smith, Rep, 93, 100
D4 Council
Robert M. Tanner, Dem, 94, 100
D5 Council
Todd Hegg, Rep, 98, 76.56
Jennifer Alexander, Dem, 30, 23.44
TROY 3
Straight party
Republican 24 64.86
Democratic 13 35.14
Mayor
Brad Crain, Rep, 125, 100
Clerk-treasurer
Debby Gurley, Dem, 116, 100
Council-at-large
Joshua L. Salts, Dem, 107, 100
D2 Council
Larry Joe Sare, Dem, 102, 100
D3 Council
Patty Smith, Rep, 124, 100
D4 Council
Robert M. Tanner, Dem, 114, 100
D5 Council
Todd Hegg, Rep, 126, 76.83
Jennifer Alexander, Dem, 38, 23.17
ATTICA
LOGAN 2
Straight party
Republican 15 62.50
Democratic 9 37.50
Mayor
Duane Roderick, Rep, 92, 100
Clerk-treasurer
Joanne R. Broadwater, Rep, 83, 100
Judge
Dan Young, Rep, 31, 26.72
Mark W. Mason, 85, 73.28
Council-at-large
Patricia Hargan, Rep, 86, 100
D2 Council
Gavin Gilmore, Rep, 84, 100
D3 Council
Valarie S. Maus, Rep, 91, 100
D4 Council
Kaylie Carnahan, Rep, 92, 100
D5 Council
Larry Grant, Rep, 87, 100
LOGAN 3
Straight party
Republican 23 76.67
Democratic 7 23.33
Mayor
Duane Roderick, Rep, 129, 100
Clerk-treasurer
Joanne R. Broadwater, Rep, 121, 100
Judge
Dan Young, Rep, 40, 24.69
Mark W. Mason, Dem, 122, 75.31
Council-at-large
Patricia Hargan, Rep, 123, 100
D2 Council
Gavin Gilmore, Rep, 116, 100
D3 Council
Valarie S. Maus, Rep, 134, 100
D4 Council
Kaylie Carnahan, Rep, 130, 100
D5 Council
Larry Grant, Rep, 135, 100