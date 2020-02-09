Fountain County Archery hosted a tournament, presented by Indiana S3DA (Scholastic 3D Archery) Jan. 31-Feb. 1.

The team hosted the tournament in the new multi-purposed building at SEF School, where the team practices twice-a-week.

Head Coach Jim Blakenship said the event had upwards of 500 people come through the doors between Jan. 31-Feb. 1 with 154 archers signing up to compete across five teams.

Blankenship said archers from age eight to 18 competed.

The teams that took part in the tournament were: FC Archery, Attica Ramblers Archery, HillTop Archery, PineHill Archery and Twin Lakes Archery.

Results from the tournament are listed below:

7-10 Year Old Individual Results:

Female Barebow:

First Place Samantha Kilgore Attica Ramblers Archery Club Score: 102 12’s: 4

Male Barebow:

First Place Hayden Pitts Attica Ramblers Archery Club Score: 71 12’s: 2

Female Bowhunter:

First Place Leia Emenhiser Hilltop Archers Score: 150 12’s: 17

Second Place Bella Coyle Pine Hill Prodigies Scores: 149 12’s: 9

Third Place Kenzie Clate Hilltop Archers Score: 147 12’s: 11

Male Bowhunter

First Place Garrett Cooksey Attica Ramblers Archery Club Score: 150 12’s: 24

Second Place Joel Smith Pine Hill Prodigies Score: 142 12’s: 11

Third Place Kameron Scrimager Hilltop Archers Score: 142 12’s: 9

Female Open

First Place Alexis Weiler Hilltop Archers Score: 145 12’s: 14

Male Open

First Place David Eaton Pine Hill Prodigies Score: 134 12’s: 7

Second Place Garrett Hudson Hilltop Archers Score: 131 12’s: 8

11-13 Year Old Individual Results:

Female Barebow

First Place Ava Mershon Attica Ramblers Archery Club Score: 104 12’s: 3

Second Place Gwen Cottrell Pine Hill Prodigies Score: 65 12’s: 1

Third place Danica Wiseman Pine Hill Prodigies Score: 52 12’s: 1

Male Bare bow

First Place Dylan Tyner Hilltop Archers Score: 53 12’s: 1

Female Olympic

First Place Lanie Nish Pine Hill Prodigies Score: 126 12’s: 3

Female Bowhunter

First Place Kadence Emenhiser Hilltop Archers Score: 147 12’s: 14

Second Place Hannah Lacy Attica Ramblers Archery Club Score: 146 12’s: 14

Third Place Hannah Summers Hilltop Archers Score: 146 12’s: 11

Male Bowhunter

First Place David Uplinger Hilltop Archers Score: 141 12’s: 11

Second Place Dakota Van Weelden Twin Lakes Archery Score: 140 12’s: 13

Third Place Logan Vance Hilltop Archers Score: 130 12’s: 10

Female Open

First Place Taylor Clevenger Attica Ramblers Archery Club Score: 150 12’s: 22

Second Place Linzy Stow Hilltop Archers Score: 139 12’s: 10

Third Place Kendyl Clevenger Attica Ramblers Archery Club Score: 131 12’s: 7

Male Open

First Place Chase Vance Hilltop Archers Score: 150 12’s: 16

Second Place Noah Coyle Pine Hill Prodigies Score: 149 12’s: 21

14-18 Year Old Individual Results:

Male Barebow

First Place Caleb Munson Attica Ramblers Archery Club Score: 57 12’s: 0

Female Olympic:

First Place Natalie Cash Pine Hill Prodigies Score: 99 12’s: 0

Second Place Neva Verbik Pine Hill Prodigies Score: 87 12’s: 1

Female Bowhunter

First Place Ashley Davis Pine Hill Prodigies Score: 147 12’s: 17

Second Place Jayden Emenhiser Hilltop Archers Score: 146 12’s 17

Third Place Josie Castor Hilltop Archers Score: 145 12’s: 13

Male Bowhunter

First Place Mike Bollman Hilltop Archers Score: 150 12’s: 21

Second Place Cobe Adams Hilltop Archers Score: 149 12’s: 16

Third Place Adam Waye Hilltop Archers Score: 148 12’s: 15

Female Open

First Place Summer Cheesman Pine Hill Prodigies Score: 150 12’s: 22

Second Place Allyson Bailiff Attica Ramblers Archery Club Score: 147 12’s: 14

Third Place Ashley Coffing Hilltop Archers Score: 145 12’s: 13

Male Open

First Place Harrison Milne Pine Hill Prodigies Score: 150 12’s: 26

Second Place Brock Hagan Hilltop Archers Score: 150 12’s: 16

Third Place Will Cope Pine Hill Prodigies Score: 149 12’s: 19

Tags