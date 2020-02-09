Fountain County Archery hosted a tournament, presented by Indiana S3DA (Scholastic 3D Archery) Jan. 31-Feb. 1.
The team hosted the tournament in the new multi-purposed building at SEF School, where the team practices twice-a-week.
Head Coach Jim Blakenship said the event had upwards of 500 people come through the doors between Jan. 31-Feb. 1 with 154 archers signing up to compete across five teams.
Blankenship said archers from age eight to 18 competed.
The teams that took part in the tournament were: FC Archery, Attica Ramblers Archery, HillTop Archery, PineHill Archery and Twin Lakes Archery.
Results from the tournament are listed below:
7-10 Year Old Individual Results:
Female Barebow:
First Place Samantha Kilgore Attica Ramblers Archery Club Score: 102 12’s: 4
Male Barebow:
First Place Hayden Pitts Attica Ramblers Archery Club Score: 71 12’s: 2
Female Bowhunter:
First Place Leia Emenhiser Hilltop Archers Score: 150 12’s: 17
Second Place Bella Coyle Pine Hill Prodigies Scores: 149 12’s: 9
Third Place Kenzie Clate Hilltop Archers Score: 147 12’s: 11
Male Bowhunter
First Place Garrett Cooksey Attica Ramblers Archery Club Score: 150 12’s: 24
Second Place Joel Smith Pine Hill Prodigies Score: 142 12’s: 11
Third Place Kameron Scrimager Hilltop Archers Score: 142 12’s: 9
Female Open
First Place Alexis Weiler Hilltop Archers Score: 145 12’s: 14
Male Open
First Place David Eaton Pine Hill Prodigies Score: 134 12’s: 7
Second Place Garrett Hudson Hilltop Archers Score: 131 12’s: 8
11-13 Year Old Individual Results:
Female Barebow
First Place Ava Mershon Attica Ramblers Archery Club Score: 104 12’s: 3
Second Place Gwen Cottrell Pine Hill Prodigies Score: 65 12’s: 1
Third place Danica Wiseman Pine Hill Prodigies Score: 52 12’s: 1
Male Bare bow
First Place Dylan Tyner Hilltop Archers Score: 53 12’s: 1
Female Olympic
First Place Lanie Nish Pine Hill Prodigies Score: 126 12’s: 3
Female Bowhunter
First Place Kadence Emenhiser Hilltop Archers Score: 147 12’s: 14
Second Place Hannah Lacy Attica Ramblers Archery Club Score: 146 12’s: 14
Third Place Hannah Summers Hilltop Archers Score: 146 12’s: 11
Male Bowhunter
First Place David Uplinger Hilltop Archers Score: 141 12’s: 11
Second Place Dakota Van Weelden Twin Lakes Archery Score: 140 12’s: 13
Third Place Logan Vance Hilltop Archers Score: 130 12’s: 10
Female Open
First Place Taylor Clevenger Attica Ramblers Archery Club Score: 150 12’s: 22
Second Place Linzy Stow Hilltop Archers Score: 139 12’s: 10
Third Place Kendyl Clevenger Attica Ramblers Archery Club Score: 131 12’s: 7
Male Open
First Place Chase Vance Hilltop Archers Score: 150 12’s: 16
Second Place Noah Coyle Pine Hill Prodigies Score: 149 12’s: 21
14-18 Year Old Individual Results:
Male Barebow
First Place Caleb Munson Attica Ramblers Archery Club Score: 57 12’s: 0
Female Olympic:
First Place Natalie Cash Pine Hill Prodigies Score: 99 12’s: 0
Second Place Neva Verbik Pine Hill Prodigies Score: 87 12’s: 1
Female Bowhunter
First Place Ashley Davis Pine Hill Prodigies Score: 147 12’s: 17
Second Place Jayden Emenhiser Hilltop Archers Score: 146 12’s 17
Third Place Josie Castor Hilltop Archers Score: 145 12’s: 13
Male Bowhunter
First Place Mike Bollman Hilltop Archers Score: 150 12’s: 21
Second Place Cobe Adams Hilltop Archers Score: 149 12’s: 16
Third Place Adam Waye Hilltop Archers Score: 148 12’s: 15
Female Open
First Place Summer Cheesman Pine Hill Prodigies Score: 150 12’s: 22
Second Place Allyson Bailiff Attica Ramblers Archery Club Score: 147 12’s: 14
Third Place Ashley Coffing Hilltop Archers Score: 145 12’s: 13
Male Open
First Place Harrison Milne Pine Hill Prodigies Score: 150 12’s: 26
Second Place Brock Hagan Hilltop Archers Score: 150 12’s: 16
Third Place Will Cope Pine Hill Prodigies Score: 149 12’s: 19