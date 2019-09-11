The results of the Fountain County Fair have been released.
The results of the 2019 Fountain County Open Class are as follows:
Division I
Grand Champion – Pat Liggett, Reserve Grand Champion – Kenna Jean Foxworthy
Class 1– Angel or Sponge Cakes: first Jessie Frazee, second Lynn Langley
Class 2 – All other cakes: first Lynn Langley, second Sandy Campbell
Class 3 - Cookies: first Linda Massey, second Sandy Campbell, third Pat Liggett
Class 4 – Yeast Rolls or Bread: first Kenna Jean Foxworthy, second Lynn Langley
Class 5 – Fancy Yeast Rolls or Bread: first Happy Kinnear, second Lynn Langley
Class 6 – Fruit or Nut Bread: first Pat Liggett, second Anika Kinnear, third Lindsay Hagley
Class 7- Baked in disposable pan; no soft pies: first Lynn Langley, second Janielle McMasters, third Sue Frazee
Class 9 – Decorated (baked) Cakes: first Happy Kinnear, second Lindsay Hagley
Class 10 – Health Conscious Food: first Denise Current, second Nancy Allen
Class 11 – Recipes using mixes: first Pat Liggett, second Sandy Taylor
Division 2
Champion – Pat Liggett, Reserve champion – Pat Liggett
Class 12 – Jelly: first Nancy Allen
Class 13 – Jam, Preserves, Marmalade, Butter: first Pat Liggett, second Lindsay Hagley, Nancy Allen
Class 14 – Fruits – no entries
Class 15 – Vegetables: first Nancy Allen
Class 16 – Food Preservation: first Kenna Jean Foxworthy, second Nancy Allen, third Pat Liggett
Class 17 – Pickles, Pickled Products, Relish: first Pat Liggett, second Nancy Allen
Class 18 – Salsa, Fruit or Vegetable: No entries
Division 3
Champion – Amanda Wesley, Reserve champion – Kathryn Hoagland
Class 19 – Knitting – Hand: first Kathryn Hoagland
Class 20 – Knitting – Machine no entries
Class 21 – Crocheting: first Amanda Wesley, second Rita Jones, third Linda Petrin
Class 22 – Counted Cross Stitch –no entries
Class 23 – Embroidery – Hand – no entries
Class 24 – Embroidery – Machine – no entries
Class 25 – Needlework – no entries
Class 26 – Miscellaneous: first Kathryn Hoagland, second Linda Petrix, third Shirley Jefferson
Champion – Linden Petrin, Reserve champion – Linden Petrin
Class 27 – Children’s Clothing- Plain: first Linden Petrix
Class 28 – Children’s Clothing – Fancy: first Patty Tolley
Class 29 – Adult Clothing: first Linden Petrin
Class 30 – Formal Wear – no entries
Class 31 – Home Décor: first Linden Petrix
Class 32 – Miscellaneous Sewing: first Linden Petrin
Division 5
Champion – Jane Spencer Hensold, Reserve champion – Linda Holt
Class 33 – Bed Size – Hand Quilted: first Jane Spencer Hensold, second Linda Holt
Class 34 – Smaller Quilted Projects – Hand Quilted: first Lois Jane Ellmore
Class – 35 Bed Size – Machine Quilted
Class 36 Smaller Quilted Projects – Machine Quilted: first Linden Petrix
Division 6
Champion – Samantha Perkins, Reserve champion – Denise Current
Class 37 – Paintings on Canvas: first Denise Current
Class 38 – Paintings on other medium – no entries
Class 39 – Drawings (framed): first Samantha Perkins
Division 7
Champion – Anika Kinnear, Reserve champion – Anika Kinnear
Class 40 – Amateur Photography – Black & White: first Missy Deneau, Anika Kinnear
Class 41 – Amateur Photography – Color: first Anika Kinnear, second Lindsay Hagley, Missy Deneau
Class 42 – Amateur Photography – Phone photos: first Anika Kinnear, second Missy Deneau, third Samantha Perkins
Class 43 – Amateur Photography – Creative: first Anika Kinnear, second Missy Deneau
Division 8
Champion – Adison Alward, Reserve champion – Adison Alward
Class 44 – Professional Photography – Black & White: first Adison Alward, second Amanda Froedge
Class 45 – Professional Photography – Color: first Adison Alward
Class 46 – Professional Photography – Creative: first Adison Alward
Class 47 – no entries
Division 9
Champion – Wyatt Froedge, Reserve champion – Linden Petrin
Class 48 – Woodcraft (small items only): first Peyt Shumaker, second Linden Petrin, third Abby Wesley
Class 49 – Woodcraft (Large items only) no entries
Class 50 - Ceramics: first Neshia Vickrey
Class 51 – homemade Baskets no entries
Class 52 – metal crafts: first Wyatt Froedge
Class 53 – Scrapbooks: first Denise Current
Class 54 – Holiday Decorations: first Linden Petrin, second Donna Beck, third Lois Ellmore
Class 55 – Cake Decorating: first Anika Kinnear
Class 56 – Miscellaneous: first Wataneke Perry, second Linden Petrin, third Nancy Allen
Class 57 – Artificial (in a container): first Donna Beck, second Rita Jones
Division 10
Champion – Donna Stockdale, Reserve champion – Dean Perkins
Class 58 – Rose: first Nancy Allen
Class 59 – Marigold: first Sandy Taylor, second Nancy Allen, third Page Lane
Class 60 – Zinnia: first Nancy Allen
Class 61 – no entries
Class 62 – Hydrangea: first Jane Ashwill, second Page Lane, third Audrey Ashwill
Class 63 – Petunia: first Nancy Allen, second Barbara Ellmore
Class 64 – Gladiolus – no entries
Class 65 – Day Lily: first Dean Perkins, second Dana Applegate, third Page Lane
Class 66 – Asian Lily no entries
Class 67 – Single Blossom: first Tucker Ashwill, second Nancy Allen, third Page Lane
Class 68 – Multi Blossom: first Aubrey Ashwill, second Eli Foxworthy, third Sonna Crowder
Class 69 – Grown since last year – no entries
Class 70 – Arrangements – miniature: first Brenda Bracken, second Page Lane, third Marilyn Nixon
Class 71 – Arrangements – Cut Flowers: first Marilyn Nixon, second Brenda Bracken, third Steve & Nancy Allen
Class 72 – Arrangements – Wildflowers: first Marilyn Nixon
Class 73 – Arrangements – Combinations (cut flowers & Wildflowers): first Page Lane
Class 74 – no entries
Class 75 – African Violets: first Rita Jones
Class 76 – Ferns: first Donna Stockdale
Class 77 – No entries
Class 78 – Mixed Pot: first Janilee McMasters
Division 11
Champion – Nancy Allen, Reserve champion – Nancy Allen
Class 81 – 1 each of 5 different vegetables: Nancy Allen
Class 82 – 5 Tomatoes: first Nancy Allen
Class 83 – 3 Cucumbers: first Nancy Allen
Class 84 – 3 Zucchini: first Nancy Allen
Class 85 – 5 onions: first Nancy Allen, second Linda Massey
Class 86 – 20 Green Beans: first Nancy Allen
Class 88 – 5 beets: first Nancy Allen
Class 89 – 5 peppers: first Rita Jones
Class 91 – 5 of any other vegetable (all same type): first Nancy Allen
Class 93 – Most unusual formed vegetable (fun category): first Nancy Allen