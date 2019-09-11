The results of the Fountain County Fair have been released.

The results of the 2019 Fountain County Open Class are as follows:

Division I

Grand Champion – Pat Liggett, Reserve Grand Champion – Kenna Jean Foxworthy

Class 1– Angel or Sponge Cakes: first Jessie Frazee, second Lynn Langley

Class 2 – All other cakes: first Lynn Langley, second Sandy Campbell

Class 3 - Cookies: first Linda Massey, second Sandy Campbell, third Pat Liggett

Class 4 – Yeast Rolls or Bread: first Kenna Jean Foxworthy, second Lynn Langley

Class 5 – Fancy Yeast Rolls or Bread: first Happy Kinnear, second Lynn Langley

Class 6 – Fruit or Nut Bread: first Pat Liggett, second Anika Kinnear, third Lindsay Hagley

Class 7- Baked in disposable pan; no soft pies: first Lynn Langley, second Janielle McMasters, third Sue Frazee

Class 9 – Decorated (baked) Cakes: first Happy Kinnear, second Lindsay Hagley

Class 10 – Health Conscious Food: first Denise Current, second Nancy Allen

Class 11 – Recipes using mixes: first Pat Liggett, second Sandy Taylor

Division 2

Champion – Pat Liggett, Reserve champion – Pat Liggett

Class 12 – Jelly: first Nancy Allen

Class 13 – Jam, Preserves, Marmalade, Butter: first Pat Liggett, second Lindsay Hagley, Nancy Allen

Class 14 – Fruits – no entries

Class 15 – Vegetables: first Nancy Allen

Class 16 – Food Preservation: first Kenna Jean Foxworthy, second Nancy Allen, third Pat Liggett

Class 17 – Pickles, Pickled Products, Relish: first Pat Liggett, second Nancy Allen

Class 18 – Salsa, Fruit or Vegetable: No entries

Division 3

Champion – Amanda Wesley, Reserve champion – Kathryn Hoagland

Class 19 – Knitting – Hand: first Kathryn Hoagland

Class 20 – Knitting – Machine no entries

Class 21 – Crocheting: first Amanda Wesley, second Rita Jones, third Linda Petrin

Class 22 – Counted Cross Stitch –no entries

Class 23 – Embroidery – Hand – no entries

Class 24 – Embroidery – Machine – no entries

Class 25 – Needlework – no entries

Class 26 – Miscellaneous: first Kathryn Hoagland, second Linda Petrix, third Shirley Jefferson

Champion – Linden Petrin, Reserve champion – Linden Petrin

Class 27 – Children’s Clothing- Plain: first Linden Petrix

Class 28 – Children’s Clothing – Fancy: first Patty Tolley

Class 29 – Adult Clothing: first Linden Petrin

Class 30 – Formal Wear – no entries

Class 31 – Home Décor: first Linden Petrix

Class 32 – Miscellaneous Sewing: first Linden Petrin

Division 5

Champion – Jane Spencer Hensold, Reserve champion – Linda Holt

Class 33 – Bed Size – Hand Quilted: first Jane Spencer Hensold, second Linda Holt

Class 34 – Smaller Quilted Projects – Hand Quilted: first Lois Jane Ellmore

Class – 35 Bed Size – Machine Quilted

Class 36 Smaller Quilted Projects – Machine Quilted: first Linden Petrix

Division 6

Champion – Samantha Perkins, Reserve champion – Denise Current

Class 37 – Paintings on Canvas: first Denise Current

Class 38 – Paintings on other medium – no entries

Class 39 – Drawings (framed): first Samantha Perkins

Division 7

Champion – Anika Kinnear, Reserve champion – Anika Kinnear

Class 40 – Amateur Photography – Black & White: first Missy Deneau, Anika Kinnear

Class 41 – Amateur Photography – Color: first Anika Kinnear, second Lindsay Hagley, Missy Deneau

Class 42 – Amateur Photography – Phone photos: first Anika Kinnear, second Missy Deneau, third Samantha Perkins

Class 43 – Amateur Photography – Creative: first Anika Kinnear, second Missy Deneau

Division 8

Champion – Adison Alward, Reserve champion – Adison Alward

Class 44 – Professional Photography – Black & White: first Adison Alward, second Amanda Froedge

Class 45 – Professional Photography – Color: first Adison Alward

Class 46 – Professional Photography – Creative: first Adison Alward

Class 47 – no entries

Division 9

Champion – Wyatt Froedge, Reserve champion – Linden Petrin

Class 48 – Woodcraft (small items only): first Peyt Shumaker, second Linden Petrin, third Abby Wesley

Class 49 – Woodcraft (Large items only) no entries

Class 50 - Ceramics: first Neshia Vickrey

Class 51 – homemade Baskets no entries

Class 52 – metal crafts: first Wyatt Froedge

Class 53 – Scrapbooks: first Denise Current

Class 54 – Holiday Decorations: first Linden Petrin, second Donna Beck, third Lois Ellmore

Class 55 – Cake Decorating: first Anika Kinnear

Class 56 – Miscellaneous: first Wataneke Perry, second Linden Petrin, third Nancy Allen

Class 57 – Artificial (in a container): first Donna Beck, second Rita Jones

Division 10

Champion – Donna Stockdale, Reserve champion – Dean Perkins

Class 58 – Rose: first Nancy Allen

Class 59 – Marigold: first Sandy Taylor, second Nancy Allen, third Page Lane

Class 60 – Zinnia: first Nancy Allen

Class 61 – no entries

Class 62 – Hydrangea: first Jane Ashwill, second Page Lane, third Audrey Ashwill

Class 63 – Petunia: first Nancy Allen, second Barbara Ellmore

Class 64 – Gladiolus – no entries

Class 65 – Day Lily: first Dean Perkins, second Dana Applegate, third Page Lane

Class 66 – Asian Lily no entries

Class 67 – Single Blossom: first Tucker Ashwill, second Nancy Allen, third Page Lane

Class 68 – Multi Blossom: first Aubrey Ashwill, second Eli Foxworthy, third Sonna Crowder

Class 69 – Grown since last year – no entries

Class 70 – Arrangements – miniature: first Brenda Bracken, second Page Lane, third Marilyn Nixon

Class 71 – Arrangements – Cut Flowers: first Marilyn Nixon, second Brenda Bracken, third Steve & Nancy Allen

Class 72 – Arrangements – Wildflowers: first Marilyn Nixon

Class 73 – Arrangements – Combinations (cut flowers & Wildflowers): first Page Lane

Class 74 – no entries

Class 75 – African Violets: first Rita Jones

Class 76 – Ferns: first Donna Stockdale

Class 77 – No entries

Class 78 – Mixed Pot: first Janilee McMasters

Division 11

Champion – Nancy Allen, Reserve champion – Nancy Allen

Class 81 – 1 each of 5 different vegetables: Nancy Allen

Class 82 – 5 Tomatoes: first Nancy Allen

Class 83 – 3 Cucumbers: first Nancy Allen

Class 84 – 3 Zucchini: first Nancy Allen

Class 85 – 5 onions: first Nancy Allen, second Linda Massey

Class 86 – 20 Green Beans: first Nancy Allen

Class 88 – 5 beets: first Nancy Allen

Class 89 – 5 peppers: first Rita Jones

Class 91 – 5 of any other vegetable (all same type): first Nancy Allen

Class 93 – Most unusual formed vegetable (fun category): first Nancy Allen

