Fountain Central High School hosted a Veterans Day service honoring veterans and educating students Monday.
The local legion post is Charles Forrest American Legion Post 288, with the Boy Scout troop taking a part in the service. Commander of Post 288 is Tye Auter.
“The tradition of working with the local America Legion is something that has been done at Fountain Central for many years. We have an annual meeting to discuss the new additions or changes that they want to make to the program,” said social studies teacher Clint Burney.
Having the legionnaires put the program on gives the students a better learning experience, being taught by those who experienced serving the country.
“This year veteran Bob Dodson served as MC. Our guest speaker was state senator John Crane. The flag folding was done by the local boy scouts. Taps was played by Glen Johnson.”
Burney said, “Every year our student body and members from the community know that this program is held in the gymnasium. That tradition, and the excellence of the program, bless us with a fantastic turnout year after year. I also think our music programs, both band and choir, play a huge part in the program, and deserve a lot of credit for bringing crowds of people to honor our veterans.”
Each year students are honored for the essays they write for the American Legion contest.
This year the winners of the flag education essay were Kendra Amos and Cole Whitsman.
“Both essays were fantastic, and truly show the success of this long lasting program run by the veterans in our communities,” he said.