The school board of education of Fountain Central had its regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 10.
Present were president Donna Deel, vice president Jeff Fishero, secretary Crystal Brewer, Scott Minick, Kim Sowers, Dan Foster, Kelli Morgan, Josh Davenport, Ashley Hammond, Chris Webb, and Jason Good.
Also present were Cindy Alward and Staci Payton.
The minutes of the last meeting were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
Claims numbered 922 to 1019 were presented and unanimously approved.
A motion was made that Toni Gayler be employed as elementary secretary effective Nov. 1. This was unanimously approved.
A motion was made that Tiffany Bowling be employed as high school secretary/treasurer effective Jan. 2. This was unanimously approved.
A motion was made that the employment of David Eades be officially terminated effective Sept. 27. This was unanimously approved.
The 2020 budget was presented for adoption as well as permission for the superintendent to make adjustments necessary per DLGF. This was unanimously approved.
The 2020-22 capital projects plan was presented for adoption as well as permission for the superintendent to make adjustments necessary per DLGF. This was unanimously approved.
The 2020 bus replacement plan was presented for adoption as well as permission for the superintendent to make adjustments necessary per DLGF. This was unanimously approved.
The FFA overnight field trip to Fort Wayne on Oct. 18-19 for the State Soil Judging Contest was presented for approval. This was unanimously approved.
The FFA overnight field trip to Indianapolis on Oct. 30-31 for the National FFA Convention was presented for approval. This was unanimously approved.
The three-year service agreement for the Unitrends IT backup system was presented for approval. This was unanimously approved.
The revised use of tobacco on school premises policy was read.
Morgan welcomed Gayler to the office staff. Gayler has been employed as an instructional assistant since Aug. 2017.
Morgan reported to the board regarding parent-teacher conferences currently underway. Morgan also reported sixth grade basketball will be starting soon.
Hammond reported on the following upcoming events: Asvab test starts, Oct. 11; fall choir/band concert, Oct. 22; Veteran's Day program, Nov. 8.
Foster reported on the mass evacuation drill.