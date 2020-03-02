There are games when nothing much goes right for a player or a team and it happens at every level of sport from youth leagues right up through the professional ranks.
Fountain Central had one of those nights when they hosted Clinton Prairie on Tuesday as they fell to the Gophers by the score of 59-25.
The Mustangs stayed close for the first period as the visitors made a basket but Jake Smith hit two free throws to tie things at 2-2.
Clinton Prairie went on a 6-0 spurt, but Colton Robinson ended the run when he made a three-pointer off a pass from Carson Eberly for an 8-5 score.
After a basket and two free throws from the visitors, Cody Linville hit a trey only to see the Gophers make the final four points of the quarter for a 16-8 lead.
The second period started with a lay-up from the Gophers, but a trey from Andrew Shabi, also from an Eberly assist, pulled the team closer at the 5:11 mark
This is when the game began to get away from Fountain Central as they would score no more points in the second quarter while Clinton Prairie was adding six, on a trey and a three-point play for a 24-11 halftime score.
The visitors spent most of the game in a 2-1-2 zone, an unusual defense that the Mustangs had difficulty in attacking.
The two Gopher guards were active, often double-teaming the Fountain Central ball handler with the aid of the middle player in the zone, with the result that the hosts never seemed to have clean looks at the basket and the double team sometime resulted in a steal and lay-up at the other end.
“We played to our strengths,” visiting head coach Chad Peckinpaugh said. “We work hard on being in the right spot in our zone to try to get turnovers for easy baskets and we got some of those tonight.”
The Fountain Central scoring drought continued as the third quarter started with the Gophers making an 11-0 spurt for a 35-11 score before Eberly found Shabi with a pass for three-pointer to end the almost eight-minute dry spell.
The hosts then got another point when Smith made one of two free throws, but it would be almost four more minutes before the Mustangs would score again, hitting the last basket in a third period, that ended 46-17.
The Gopher zone had done a good job of keeping Fountain Central from getting the ball inside all night, but finally the hosts fed Smith under the basket for a lay-up to open the fourth quarter.
The visitor scored seven straight points before Eberly, who had done a good job of finding his teammates for treys, hit a short jumper of his own for a 53-21 score midway through the period.
Smith and Seth Martin would go on to hit baskets in the remaining minutes to make the final 59-25.
After having such a rough night, teams and players have to shake off the loss and prepare for the next contest without looking back.
For Fountain Central, that means they may have the opportunity to avenge three of their regular season losses as they open sectional play with host Western Boone (a 66-41 loss).
Should they win, they would face Clinton Prairie again who drew a bye and then possibly face Seeger (a 49-39 loss) in the final.
It is not about the loss on Tuesday, but rather, how the team bounces back next Tuesday that matters for the Mustangs and their fans.