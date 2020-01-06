The boys’ consolation game in the Bi-County Holiday tournament saw a low scoring contest with Fountain Central squeaking past Attica in a game either team could have won.
The Mustangs got two quick three-pointers from Andrew Shabi to open the contest wrapped around a pair of free throws from Brandte Gayler for a 6-2 lead.
Gayler would come back with a basket and then Dalton Bush would give the Ramblers their first lead of the game with a three-pointer only to see the Mustangs take it back when Carson Eberly made three of three free throws for a 9-7 score.
Cody Linville hit an inbounds lay-up to extend the lead but Jackson Davis matched his basket with one of his own.
Ray Duncan tied the game for Attica with a lay-up but Eberly hit a trey at the horn to give Fountain Central a 14-11 lead after one quarter.
Shabi started the second period as he had the first, hitting a three-pointer for a 17-11 Mustang lead and then the two teams began to trade baskets over the next four minutes.
Midway through the quarter, Attica began to close the gap as Davis, Gayler and Cameron Moore scored to trim their deficit to three, 22-19, at the half.
After the intermission, Gayler scored four points in a row, a basket and two free throws, to put the Ramblers back on top, but that lead lasted about a minute before Davis and Cole Kirkpatrick made back-to-back buckets for a three-point Mustang lead at 26-23.
Attica closed out the quarter on a 6-1 run including another three-pointer from Bush to lead 29-27 going into the fourth period.
A three-point play by Eberly put Fountain Central back in the lead, but Bush and Zeb Shonkwiler made consecutive treys to give the Ramblers their biggest lead of the night, five points, at 35-30 with 5:34 to go in the game.
Shabi then made his fourth trey for Fountain Central and Kirkpatrick made a pair of free throws to tie the game at 35-all with three minutes left.
Thirty seconds later, Attica committed their tenth foul of the half, putting the Mustangs into the double bonus, but the shooter missed both ensuing free throws.
Gayler put Attica in the lead with a short jumper but then the double bonus began to pay off for the Mustangs.
They hit three of four free throws, one by Kirkpatrick and two by Shabi, to go up 38-37 with 50 seconds to go.
The next 36 seconds saw no scoring but four times outs – three by Attica and one by Fountain Central that eventually set up the final play.
Eberly went to the hoop, got fouled and made the second of two free throws to make the final score 39-37 in favor of the Mustangs.
Attica head coach Bruce Patton said the game showed off both the positives of his team as well as the negatives.
“We’ve been focusing on defense lately in practice,” he explained. “We held Covington to 52 last night and only gave up 39 today, but we’re still trying to figure out who we are offensively.”
Patton continued, saying, “Our kids have bought into what we’re doing and we are looking to be able to win in March.”
Phil Shabi, the Mustang head coach, complimented the Attica defense, saying, “They make it hard to score. Their half-court defense is really solid.”
Turning to his own team, Shabi said they do not have a lot of offensive firepower but are getting better.
“I’m proud of how our guys played when they were down,” he said. “They came back and scored and took the lead.”
Asked if there were any other positives, Shabi replied, “Yes, Cole Kirkpatrick. He’s been getting minutes every game and he got his first start tonight. He played well and made 3 of 4 free throws including two big ones when we were down two late in the game.”