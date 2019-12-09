Fountain Central jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the first 90 seconds of the boys’ basketball game they hosted against the Westville Tigers.
Mason Larkin and Cody Linville both hit three-pointers in that span against only a single basket by the Tigers who saw things only get worse as the quarter progressed.
After the Linville trey, the Mustangs ran off seven points in a row on a three-point play by Linville, a basket by Ray Duncan and a coast-to-coast steal and lay-up by Carson Eberly before Westville managed to make one of two free throws and basket for a 13-5 score.
Fountain Central then scored nine more points in the period against none for the Tigers including treys again by Larkin and Linville that made it 22-5.
Westville coach Joe Brazas could only wonder how the game would have started in different circumstances as he pointed out his team was down three players while conceding that the Mustangs were down a pair of their own.
“We were playing a lot of sophomores and guys with no varsity experience,” he said. “We play ‘Next man up,’ but it still makes a difference.”
Brazas was not surprised by the four treys in the first period and the total of eleven in the entire game by Fountain Central.
“We knew from scouting them at the Schlarman tournament that they liked to shoot a lot of three’s,” Brazas said about the Mustangs, “and tonight they hit them.”
Fountain Central got three more three-pointers in the second quarter, all from Larkin, on the way to a 46-23 halftime lead.
Brazas said his team began to play better as the game went along, saying that the players began to get a feel for what their teammates were doing on the floor.
However, there was little he could do about the Mustang treys, with Eberly hitting one more for the hosts off a pass from Duncan in the third quarter.
The two teams played that period reasonably evenly with Westville only falling behind by one more point than their halftime margin at 57-33.
The Mustangs got two more treys in the fourth quarter, one by Denton Otero and the other by Luke Foxworthy as the teams began to play more of their reserves as the period progressed.
In the end, Fountain Central came out on top 73-45.
Despite the outcome, Brazas saw a positive in how the game played out, noting that he “got nine or ten guys into the game, getting some good reps.”
For Fountain Central coach Phil Shabi, the win was nice to get, but he was happier that his squad had shown improvement over their play in the Topper Classic at Schlarman Academy a week ago.
However, he had a “but” on the end of his comment, saying, “We have an unselfish group and they distributed the ball better and made better decisions, but we’ve got a long way to go to be where we need to be.”