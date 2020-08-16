On the first day this fall that volleyball could be played by Indiana high schools, Fountain Central hosted Tri-County and came away with a three-game sweep of the Cavaliers.
As might be expected of a season opener, play was a bit ragged at times, but after the first game, both teams seemed to settle down and make fewer unforced errors.
Game one was tight throughout as Tri-Central took lead of 5-3 and 9-6 before the Mustangs tied the contest at 10-all.
Going up 14-12, Fountain Central never lost the lead, but never was up by more than three points until the final margin of four at 25-21.
The second game saw the Mustangs open on a 5-0 blitz behind the serving of Lille Fishero who had three of her team-leading five aces in that span.
Tri-County finally earned the serve at 6-1, but the hosts ran off twelve of the next 17 points to lead 18-7 on the way to a final score of 25-10.
Things went only slightly better for the visitors in game three as they fell 25-13 to give Fountain Central the win in the match.
It is always hard to judge a team after only one contest, but three things were apparent about the Mustangs in their match with the Cavaliers.
The first is that Fountain Central does not have a lot of height, meaning they do not try to block at the net but rather rely on being in the proper place to play defense, which brings up point two.
There was a goodly amount of communication and leadership during the contest as the more experienced players made sure the younger ones moved to the right spots on the floor.
The third observation about the Mustangs is that the squad was upbeat and not pointing fingers when someone made a mistake. Instead, one or more team members would give the offending player a verbal or literal pat on the back, trying to pick up that person instead of showing frustration.
It was only one match, but there were more positives than negatives although it is obvious that, as with any team this early in the season, there is more work to be done by Fountain Central.