Ninety seconds were the difference when Fountain Central traveled to North Vermillion and came away with a win over the host Falcons.
The Mustangs had a small, three-point lead going into the fourth quarter at 33-30, but then they made a spurt – a big one – of eleven points to none as the period began.
The lead ballooned to fourteen points before Landon Naylor hit from beyond the arc for the Falcons to slow the run, but Cole Kirkpatrick and Carson Eberly responded with a lay-up and a trey to make the score 49-33.
North Vermillion would later get a three-pointer from Ethan Watson, but the team could get no closer than 15 points and the game ended with a 58-40 score favoring the visiting Mustangs.
“We forced some shots we shouldn’t have forced,” is how Cody Wright, the Falcon head coach described the action of his team in that early fourth quarter span. “We took jumpers that led to long rebounds that they [Fountain Central] turned into fast-break lay-ups or fouls.”
The first half was a back-and-forth game that saw the Mustangs lead 9-6 after one period only to see North Vermillion outscore them 17-13 to go up 23-22 at halftime.
Phil Shabi, the Fountain Central head coach, did not care for how his defense had played in the first half, although he said his team had shot “pretty well,” so he said he made two adjustments during the intermission.
“I told them to be more aggressive with our press,” he said, “and if the ball went to the left side, to isolate it there. Our players did a good job of executing those adjustments and I think it helped us.”
After the break, both teams came out and played at a slow pace with neither able to take control of the game.
A minute-and-a-half into the third period, Eberly hit two free throws to put Fountain Central back on top and then Mason Larkin, who had spent the first half on the bench, came out and hit a three-pointer only to see Nick Myers do the same for the Falcons.
Andrew Shabi put the Mustangs up five with a free throw, but Naylor and Dalton Thomas made buckets to cut the margin to one before Larkin hit a shot to give Fountain Central their three-point lead, 33-30, going into the decisive start of the fourth quarter that led to the 58-40 final score.
“I think we were tight out there most of the game,” Shabi said. “We didn’t really relax until Larkin made 3-of-3 free throws early in the fourth quarter [as part of the 11-0 run] that gave us a seven-point lead. From then on, we played better.”
Wright said that, despite the final score, this was another step forward for his young team.
“Over the last three games, we’ve really improved,” he declared. “Our problem is that we always seem to have that one quarter each game, where for some reason, we score two to four points and the other team scores their usual 12-16.”
He continued, “Our shot selection is poor at times and we’re not real good shooters anyway. We were 0-for-7 to open that fourth quarter and the game got away from us.”
Wright says he continues to look at positives, knowing he has a junior varsity team playing a varsity schedule, but pointing out that he has been able to add things to both the offensive and defensive playbook this year while realizing the true benefits will show up next season.
“We’ll be trying to add strength in the weight room and improve our shooting in the gym this summer,” he concluded, “but we’ve got a great attitude and look at each game as a chance to improve right now.”