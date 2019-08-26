Fountain Central hosted its annual Cross Country Grand Prix meet with thirteen competing schools comprised of 133 varsity runners plus junior varsity and in some cases junior high athletes.
Seeger won the girls’ varsity meet and McCutcheon won the boys’ version while Crawfordsville won the junior high girls’ title and Rossville took the junior high boys’ crown.
The Grand Prix always draws a goodly selection of schools for several reasons.
The first is that it is one of the earliest meets on the calendar and it gives all the teams in attendance an opportunity to run against someone other than their own teammates in practice sessions.
Secondly, it brings in some bigger schools to compete with the smaller local teams, which helps the runners from the latter schools get better competition than they might get in meets with other small teams while helping the stronger teams gain a sense of confidence in their own abilities.
This is particularly helpful for the smaller schools because some of those other teams will be Regional opponents should the local squads get that far.
The Grand Prix also helps solve another problem that the smaller schools have – the fact that the local schools repeatedly compete with other area schools throughout the season and often on the same courses.
By midway through the year, local runners know the pace of their competitors and often do not push themselves because they know either they have no need to do so or they know that pushing will not move them up in the standings.
In the Grand Prix, local runners face people whose pace they do not know, forcing them to set their own rather than depend on the running style of familiar local athletes.
By learning to set their own pace, the runners can improve their times by finding out what works for them, which is useful when they race on unfamiliar terrain against unknown opponents such as later in the year in the state tournament.
Varsity Boys
Team scores: 1 – McCutcheon 36, 2 – Perry Meridian 75, 3 – Crawfordsville 76, 4 – Rossville 110,
5 – Seeger 122, 6 – Fountain Central 142, 7 – Linton-Stockton 210, 8 – Covington 235,
9 – North Montgomery 246, 10 – Parke Heritage 251, 11 – Riverton Parke 283
No score (insufficient runners): Attica, South Vermillion
Individual Results (1st and WRC only): 1 – Josh Persin (McC) 16:46, 7 – Kolton Pearson (S),
12 – Carson Pietrzak (FC), 15 – Nathan Hennessey (S), 25 – Ethan Hernandez (S), 26 – Blake Bova (C),
27 – Justin Butts (FC), 30 – Thomas Odle (S), 31 – Kyle Mellady (FC), 33 – Brandon Todd (RP),
34 – Jacob Rice (FC), 35 – Burke Tuggle (A), 39 – Nathan Solomon (FC), 40 – Trevor Thompson (PH),
42 – Dan Adams (FC), 44 – Wyatt Woodrow (C), 46 – Braxton Bowlus (S), 47 – Blake Harris (PH),
48 – Elliot Crawford (C), 49 – Kyle Myers (RP), 50 – Nolan Williams (SV), 51 – Josh McCullough (PH),
52 – Avery Miller (A), 55 – Tytus Lathrop (S), 56 – Ethan Struer (C), 58 – Ashton Hines (RP),
60 – Joey Bouffard (PH), 61 – Easton Terry (SV), 63 – AJ Riddle (RP), 64 – Ethan Fleener (PH),
66 – Sam Hiller (A), 67 – Isaac Jenkins (PH), 71 – Jason Spurr (SV), 72 – Malachi Warrick (C),
73 – David Hays (S), 74 – Steven Shepherd (RP)
Varsity Girls
Team scores: 1 – Seeger 46, 2 – Crawfordsville 53, 3 – McCutcheon 54, 4 – Perry Meridian 81,
5 – Fountain Central 147, 6 – North Montgomery 177, 7 – Linton Stockton 181
No score: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Rossville, South Vermillion
Individual Results (1st and WRC only): 1 – Madison Fry (Cvl) 19:56, 2 – Jennifer Romero (S),
3 – Allison High (S), 4 – Libby Smith (S), 13 – Leah Kirkpatrick (S), 23 – Bailey Duncan (C),
26 – Reece Noble (C), 28 – Nataleigh Yarbrough (S), 29 – Addyson Lindsey (SV), 30 – CeCe Rice (A),
32 – Kenna Bible (FC), 33 – Courtney Sims (FC), 34 – Avah Watson (S), 35 – Tyler Bowling (FC),
36 – Emily Mager (RP), 37 – Haley Wanninger (SV), 39 – Angela Gonzalez (FC), 41 – Izzi Puterbaugh (S),
43 – Lillian Ramirez (C), 45 – Cassidy Norman (FC), 46 – Kerrigan Minor (SV), 47 – Lydia Clark (A),
50 – Donna Guadalajara (A), 51 – Abby Shepherd (RP), 54 – Chloe Hardman (PH),
57 – Bailey Bollinger (PH)
Junior High Boys
Team scores: 1 – Rossville 41, 2 – McCutcheon 53, 3 – Crawfordsville 60, 4 – Parke Heritage 109,
5 – Fountain Central 113, 6 – Seeger 149. No score: Attica.
Top runners (up through seven) at each local school (with team points earned, not position):
AT: 1 – Mason Irwin, 2 – Abe Remaklus, 3 – Damon Patton – no team scores
FC: 1 – Hayden Kier 4, 2 – Jesse Frazee 20, 3 – Wyatt Goings 27, 4 – Ayden Donaldson 28,
5 – Maddox Carson 34
PH: 1 – Kamden Shields 3, 2 – Luke Hayes 23, 3 – Cooper Vincent 24, 4 – Joel Miller 26,
5 – Treyton Burgess 33
SP: 1 – Ethan Guminski 16, 2 – Jack Puterbaugh 30, 3 – Dominic Herrmann 32, 4 – Tyler Harris 35,
5 – Nathan Odle 36, 6 – Malachi Lathrop 37
Junior High Girls
Team scores: 1 – Crawfordsville 28, 2 – Fountain Central 70, 3 – McCutcheon 79, 4 – Rossville 100,
5 – Seeger 105, 6 – Parke Heritage 168, 7 – Attica 190
Top runners (up through seven) at each local school (with team points earned, not position):
AT: 1 – Lilly Irwin 33, 2 – Emilee Jean 35, 3 – Lilly Sichts 37, 4 – Prezly Slinker 42,
5 – Molly Peterson 43, 6 – Sofia Gore 44
FC: 1 – Brailey Hoagland 2, 2 – Hadlee McBride 6, 3 – Alydia Mellady 16, 4 – Henley Good 21,
5 – Rya Jackson 25, 6 – Maddie Young 28, 7 – Addison Warrick 34
PH: 1 – Addilee Jenkins 24, 2 – Brooke Mace 26, 3 – Hallie Miller 38, 4 – Birkley Schelsky 39,
5 – Cassie Miller 41
SP: 1 – Hadessah Austin 4, 2 – Caleigh Purcell 5, 3 – Adarra Austin 20, 4 – Emily Easter 36,
5 – Hailey Eller 40