(Veedersburg, IN) – Tickets and table sponsorships are going fast for Southeast Fountain Community Foundation’s 13th annual Wine & Appetizer Event at the Beef House Banquet Center on Sunday, February 23 from 1:30-4:00 pm (EST). The public is invited. This fundraising event is a one-of-a-kind since there is no program. This is a social event only!
Attendees will enjoy complimentary samplings of products from T.J. Haase Winery (Clinton, IN) and Old 55 Distillery (Newtown, IN) as well as an extensive selection of hors d'oeuvre from the Beef House Restaurant. A silent auction with nearly 100 unique items will also compliment the event.
This year's event will raise funds for organizations in the Southeast Fountain area and for scholarships for graduates of Fountain Central High School.
Call 793-0702, ext. 3 to order tickets. Individual tickets are $35 and table sponsorships (table of 8) are $250.