Covington Community Foundation will host its 52nd semi-annual Family Night from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 2, a late afternoon/early evening of great food and family entertainment at the Beef House Banquet Hall.
‘The Great Space Caper’ puppet show is about a famous space explorer, Buzby, who crash lands his spaceship on a strange planet and forms an unlikely friendship with a stranded alien named Galax. Together they uncover the mysteries of the universe as they search for a new planet that the funny little creature can call home.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at Covington Community Foundation, 135 S. Stringtown Rd., Covington. Tickets are $5 for adults and children are free. Seating is limited for this event. For more details call (765) 793-0702.