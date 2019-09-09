(Covington) - The Attica, Covington and Southeast Fountain Community Foundations have combined their grant making efforts to award a $2,800 grant to Special Olympics of Fountain/Warren County.
Franki Swanson, Co-Chair of Fountain/Warren Special Olympics states, “The $2,800 grant helped to pay for the lodging, food and transportation for 29 Fountain County athletes to attend the Special Olympics Indiana’s Summer Games held over 3-days in June at Indiana State University. The grant will also help us to do likewise for them to attend the Winter Bowling Tournament in December.
Dale White, CEO of the Foundation says, "Special Olympics provides an invaluable experience for the athletes. It’s a year-round sports training and competition for any athlete with an intellectual disability that is eight-years of age or older. It's a great pleasure that our Fountain County Foundations' can partner together on behalf of this wonderful organization and benefit Fountain County citizens.”