The Covington and Southeast Fountain Community Foundations have combined their grant-making efforts to award a $900 grant to Boy Scout Troop 272.
Darla Nine, Troop Committee Chairperson states, “The last World Jamboree to take place in America was in 1967. This is a once in a lifetime event for a scout. The United States, Mexico and Canada are hosting together for over 130 countries to be represented at Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia. We had eleven scouts and leaders enthusiastically looking forward to attending this momentous event.”
Dale White, CEO of the Foundation says, “The World Jamboree places our area scouts in the most globally diverse arena of youth striving for peace and mutual understanding while learning leadership and life skills. It’s a pleasure for the Foundation to be involved in enhancing the quality of life for our young people.”