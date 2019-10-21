(Covington, IN) The Attica, Covington and Southeast Fountain Community Foundations recently combined their efforts to award a $2,100 grant to Women’s Safe House to resurface the parking lot, cut down and haul away two unhealthy trees, and extend a back yard deck to add a 10’ x 12’ outdoor living space. Each Foundation awarded $700 towards the project.
According to Toni McGowen, Executive Director of Hope Springs, “all the residents, staff and volunteers will benefit from these projects. The community and Hope Springs neighbors will benefit from the safety of worrying about a tree falling. In regards to the parking lot, the community will benefit from the well maintained appearance of the home in the neighborhood. Residents will be able to relax and enjoy the outdoors and play with the children in the new outdoor living space. Hope Springs provided 3,910 safe bed nights to 36 adults and 28 children last year. On average, this project will benefit around 70 women and children a year, not including staff, volunteers and neighbors.”
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation, states, “Resources to benefit the women and children who are victims of domestic violence exist in our community because the brokenness in our world affects a wide variety of relationships. The Community Foundation is pleased to support those activities in our County that address the needs of some of our most vulnerable populations.”
Western Indiana Community Foundation, established in 1990, seeks to better Fountain County by connecting people who care with causes that matter by making grants to non-profit organizations and awarding college scholarships to high school graduates.