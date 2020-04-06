A generous gift through the estate of the late Randall (Randy) G. Shoaf has created the Randall G. Shoaf Scholarship Fund to benefit students who graduate from an accredited Fountain County High School and are pursuing a degree through Rose Hulman Institute of Technology.
Randy graduated from Fountain Central High School with the class of 1968 and from Rose Hulman in 1972 with a BS in mechanical engineering. He was a kicker for the Rose Hulman football team and many records he achieved still stand. He was an avid golfer until his failing health prevented him from playing.
He was first employed by Bohn (now Heatcraft) in Danville. In 1982 he was transferred to Columbus, GA and retired as Vice-President of Engineering for Kysor Warren, now part of Heatcraft. He is survived by his sister, Kay Shoaf in Indianapolis, and preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lucretia Verrill Shoaf.
The scholarship is a one-time award, in the amount of $7,000, and not automatically renewable. However, the awardee may re-apply and compete with other applicants in following years. A student may receive the award for a maximum of four (4) years.
Donations to the Randall G. Shoaf Scholarship Fund may be made online at www.wicf-inc.org or mailed to: Southeast Fountain Community Foundation, ATTN: Randall G. Shoaf Scholarship Fund, PO Box 95, Veedersburg, IN 47987.