It’s time for the annual fashion show to celebrate Foster’s Closet and going back to school.
This is the third year Foster’s Closet, with the aid of the Young at Heart Ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church, has put on the event. This year it will be Aug. 17.
“The kids have a blast doing it,” said Sherry Jones of Foster’s Closet. “We really have a good time.”
The Back to School/Fall Show will feature a variety of clothing for men, women and children. Models select the outfits they want to model, and they say a little something about them, said Senior Pastor of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church Greg McDonald. There’s still a “open casting call” for models and anyone interested in helping out can call 765-299-5667 and the Young at Heart Coordinator 765-793-7285 for more information about taking part or the event. All different ages, both male and female, are sought, as Foster’s Closet offers a wide variety of clothing.
There will be a Young at Heart meeting at 11 a.m. Aug. 17 at the church, 453 South State Road 341.
Entertainment will be from 11:15-11:45 a.m., and it will be provided by the Riverside Strummers dulcimer group.
Refreshments will be serviced between 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Donations will be accepted.
Then, the fashion show will begin at 12:30 p.m., and it’s expected to last about an hour.
Jeff Jones will be the emcee “to guide things along”, said McDonald, but, “Some of us are hams as it is, and we’ll have fun with it.”
The event spotlights what Foster’s Closet does.
“We want to help make people aware of the services Foster’s Closet does for the community,” McDonald said. “It’s a very nice store, clean and well laid out.
“It’s made for people who can’t afford clothing.”
Jones said Foster’s Closet began as a way to help support foster families, families who have taken in foster children. It was a place to help clothe the family.
It’s branched out as a way to help the community as a whole by giving clothing and other aid to those who have had an emergency, like a fire, and have lost their belongings, she said. It also offers clothing to those who are needy.
It raises funds by offering “very low cost” clothing to anyone who want to shop, she said. Currently, there is a back to school sale going on.
There is no admission charge for the fashion show.