WHAT : Food Finders Food Bank Mobile Pantry will be distributing food, including fresh produce, an assortment of frozen items, essential non-perishable items, and breads to people in need in the Pine Village area.
WHO: Anyone in need of emergency food assistance in Pine Village and the surrounding area is welcome to attend. Call Food Finders at 765.471.0062 for income guidelines.
WHEN: June 1, 2020 at 11 am
WHERE: 207 South Jefferson Street, Pine Village IN.
WHY: Food Finders Mobile Pantry Program allows us to expand our outreach to Mid-North Indiana’s neediest and most underserved families. Designed to be a barrier-free distribution, our Mobile Pantries visit communities whose demand for emergency and supplemental food has outgrown the capacity of local food pantries.
This distribution has been made possible through the generosity of Anthem.
For more information about this Mobile Pantry distribution, please contact Alex Buckles at 765.471.0062 ext. 208 or abuckles@food-finders.org.