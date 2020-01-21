The 2020 Fountain Central Mustang football team will be participating in a team camp in June at Depauw University.
Head football coach Ryan Hall said this is a great time for the team to bond as a team and improve its football skills.
It’s a three day camp, practicing seven times. The players will stay in dorms and will be provide all meals.
The cost of this camp is $225 per player
There are players, he said, “ who are willing to work for donations placed towards the cost of the camp. So, we are reaching out to our community to see if there are any ‘odd’ jobs you may need done for a donation to help with the cost.”
Contact Hall at (765) 294-2206 or hallr@sefschools.org.