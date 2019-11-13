Veedersburg has not been left without a dentist at 310 W. Fifth St.
With Homer Faucett’s retiring Brian Welch is taking over the office.
Welch has another office in Attica, and with eight years of being there, he’s expanding to Veedersburg to see Faucett’s patients.
“Everyone talks about how much he liked his patients. He’s spoken of admirably,” Welch said of Faucett.
Faucett has retired after 38 years and nine months as a dentist. He said he got into the career because his family ran a dead animal pick up business and “It’s not something a lot of people like to do.” He graduated from Indiana University School of Dentistry, as did Welch.
Faucett is a Fountain Central graduate who moved to Veedersburg because his wife, Debbie, has roots in the town.
He started his practice from scratch. “It was pretty tough starting out,” he said, but business picked up over the years. “We were able to make it work.” In 1992, he said, he was able to add on to the office, doubling it. His daughter would eventually have an acupuncture business in the building; now she’s moved her office to Stirling.
Through the nearly 40 years he said 13,000 families sat in the dentist’s chair in front of him. In the last three years there were 1,500 families. His clientele were mainly from the area, Veedersburg, but patients came from Champaign, Indianapolis, Kentucky and Florida. Some of the people were past patients who moved away; some of the people got word of him from a friend who tells a friend who tells a friend, he said. There were several third generation patients who sat in his chair for a good cleaning, he said. “I tried to serve the best I could.
“We were very fortunate. I thank all our friends, family and acquaintances.”
He said he’s thankful to all his past employees. “I’m very fortunate to have had so many good employees.” One woman stuck with him for 32 years, he said.
Dentistry has went through several changes through the years, and the digital age caught up to Faucett, he said. “That was something difficult for me,” with everything from charting to X-rays on the computers.
This is something he knows Welch is competent with.
Faucett said he’s heard good things about Welch, and he’s happy Welch wanted to branch out into Veedersburg.
“I’m extremely thankful someone has come to Veedersburg and Veedersburg isn’t going to be left without a dentist,” he said.
Welch, he said, has several years of experience and “He seems like a nice guy.”
Welch said he moved to the area because his wife, Krissy, is from Williamsport. He started his practice in Attica, and he’s at home now.
“I really enjoy the area. I like having a small town business.
“I look forward to meeting the people of Veedersburg,” Welch said.
Faucett said now that he’s retired, his number one priority will be to make sure his wife is happy.
“She’s put up with a lot. I’m going to try to make her happy.”
He said he’s also going to find a few good spots to hunt and fish.