Local 10-year 4-H members are being recognized this year.
They include:
Zachery Allison
Allison is the son of Shawn and Dana Allison. He is from Stueben Township and his favorite projects are Goats and Sheep. Zachery’s most memorable 4-H moment was getting to help pen set up and clean-up over the years. He also enjoyed helping fellow showman with their animals and he loved every aspect of the 4-H show life. During his time in 4-H, Zachery learned how to efficiently help others in the show barn and how to show animals well. His future plans include attending Vincennes University to study Homeland Security.
Tristan Bahrns
Bahrns is the son of Dean and Jill Bahrns. He is a member of the West Side Six 4-H club and his favorite projects are Beef and Swine. Tristan’s most memorable moment of 4-H was dunking Peyton Martin in the cattle tank. During his time in 4-H, he learned how to be a better showman and how to prepare for a show. His future plans are to attend Carthage College to play football and study Environmental Science.
Phoebe Beheler
Beheler is the daughter of Brian and Amanda Beheler. Phoebe is a member of the Liberty Kid Konnection 4-H Club and her favorite projects include Shooting Sports, Poultry and Jr. Leaders. Her most memorable 4-H moment was hanging out with Poultry 4-Her’s from around the state during the Indiana State Fair 4-H Poultry Show. She also enjoyed spending July 4th in Washington D.C. with 4-Her’s from around the nation during Citizenship Washington’s Focus. During her time in 4-H, Phoebe learned how to be a good leader, speak up more often, how to help teach others, how to take care of animals, and how to apply those skills to my daily life. Her future plans are to study Forestry and/or Classical Studies, and to continue raising exhibition poultry while promoting rare heritage breeds along with the Livestock Conservancy.
Meghan Beyer
Beyer is the daughter of Jim and Lori Beyer. She is from Washington Township and her favorite projects are Arts & Crafts and Photography. Her most memorable moment of 4-H was competing in the 4-H Olympics in the Coliseum with her friends. During her time in 4-H, Meghan learned how to be responsible and give back to her community. It also allowed her to express her creativity and explore her passions. Her future plans are to attend the Krannert School of Management at Purdue University.
Nathan Bonebrake
Bonebrake is the son of Adam and Stephanie Bonebrake. He is a member of the Washington Whizzes 4-H Club and his favorite projects are Shooting Sports and Cats. Nathan’s most memorable moment of 4-H was winning Sweepstakes with his cat, Fluffy. During 4-H, Nathan learned how to manage time. “For Shooting Sports, I learned how to find your dominant eye, and the different parts of a gun. For Cats, I learned the different breeds.” His future plans are to attend Ivy Tech for Software Development.
Braxton Bowlus
Bowlus is the son of Chad and Julie Bowlus. Braxton is a member of the Washington Whizzes 4-H Club and his favorite project is Swine. Braxton’s most memorable 4-H moment is throwing a new member into the horse tank every year. Especially when it was one of his best friends, Peyton Martin. During his time in 4-H, he learned time management, responsibility, and friendship. Braxton’s future plans are to study Kinesiology at Ivy Tech and Purdue and eventually become and athletic director.
Lydia Clark
Clark is the daughter of Amy Clark and Tim Kemple. She is a member of the Warren Voyagers 4-H Club and her favorite projects are Llamas and Wildlife. Her most memorable 4-H moment was showing in the State Fair Llama and Alpaca costume contest and receiving champion for the Headless Horseman contest. During her time in 4-H, she learned that every project takes time, enjoyment, and dedication, and there is something to learn from every project you do. Her future plans are to attend Manchester University for Pre-Medicine.
Duncan Clem
Clem is the son of Jeff and Nora Clem. He is a member of the West Side Six 4-H Club and his favorite project is Floriculture. His most memorable moment in 4-H was the year that he won Sweepstakes barrow. During his time in 4-H, Duncan learned a lot about taking care of animals as well as plants. His future plans include attending Purdue University to study Engineering.
MacKinley Cooksey
Cooksey is the daughter of Chris and Kathy Cooksey. She is from Washington Township and her favorite projects are Sheep and Woodworking. Her most memorable moment in 4-H was getting crowned as fair queen. “It was such an amazing experience to be an ambassador for the 4-H program and Warren County, and I am thrilled to be serving as the 2020 fair queen”. During her time in 4-H, MacKinley learned about the vastness of the agriculture industry, and it was through 4-H that she learned of her passion for serving her community through agriculture. It led her to want to go to school to become a veterinarian. Her future plans are to attend Purdue University to major in Animal Sciences with a concentration in Pre-Vet.
Kali Haddock
Haddock is the daughter of Christy and Bill Haddock. She is from Washington Township and her favorite projects include Photography and Arts and Crafts. Her most memorable 4-H moment was when she was showing her puppy, Macie, who got off the leash for an exercise and ran away and into a fence. Throughout her time in 4-H, she learned how to communicate and work with new people. Kali’s future plans are to attend Indiana University for Kelley School of Business.
Jaden Halsema
Halsema is the daughter of Joan Halsema. She is a member of the West Side Six 4-H Club and her favorite project is Swine. Jaden’s most memorable moment in 4-H was getting to compete with the other 4-Her’s in showmanship. During her time in 4-H, she learned that hard work and dedication will help you achieve your goals, and she also acquired many leadership skills. Her future plans are to attend South Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois to major in Radiation Therapy.
Seth Hartman
Hartman is the son of Kurt and Teresa Hartman. He is a member of the Shooting Sports 4-H Club and his favorite project is Swine. His most memorable moment in 4-H was his 3rd year showing swine when he learned there is no big pig farm in Iowa. During his time in 4-H, he learned to enjoy time with your friends. We are a special group – we came in to the world on the heels of 9/11 and leave school with Covid 2020. His future plans are to attend Purdue University.
Selah Humphrey
Humphrey is the daughter of Robert and Monika Humphrey. She is a member of the Poultry Club and her favorite projects are Poultry and Dogs. Her most memorable 4-H moment was last year, when she got to help with the set up and tear down for shows and events during fair week. During her time in 4-H, Selah learned a lot about how to care for her animals and how to work as a team and include everyone. Her future plans are undecided.
Jude Hunter
Hunter is the daughter of Scott and Mindy Hunter. She is a member of the West Side Six 4-H Club and her favorite project is Arts and Craft. Jude’s most memorable 4-H moment was a time when she was taking her pig to get washed and it paused and she couldn’t get it to move until it peed directly into her boot. During her time in 4-H, she learned to step put of her comfort zone and that you won’t know if you like something until you try it. Her future plans are to attend DePauw University to study Communications in the Media Fellow’s Program.
Kaylee Kerr
Kerr is the daughter of Greg and Jamie Kerr. She is a member of the Adams Pine Villagers 4-H Club and her favorite projects are Shooting Sports and Swine. Her most memorable 4-H moment was getting to wake up early and spend all day with people who love doing 4-H activities as much as herself. During her time in 4-H, Kaylee learned how to manage her time and how to work well with others. Her future plans are to attend Saint Elizabeth School of Nursing in hopes of working as an ER Nurse.
Mikayla Martin
Martin is the daughter of Steve and Emily Martin. She is a member of the Washington Whizzes 4-H Club and her favorite project is Rabbits. Her most memorable moment in 4-H was when her cake won her division and she got to go to the State Fair. During her time in 4-H, she learned how much volunteering means when you can do it for the community you love. Mikayla’s future plans are to attend college.
Alexus McKinnis
McKinnis is the daughter of Kurt and Tricia McKinnis. She is from Medina Township and her favorite projects include Aerospace, Swine, and Arts and Crafts. Her most memorable 4-H moment was getting to see her picture in the newspaper from the rocket launch. While in 4-H, she learned to always be kind to all the new people that join 4-H, and the 4-H pledge. Alexus’ future plans include getting a job. She also hopes to help the homeless and make new friends.
Hannah Oliver
Oliver is the daughter of Dennis and Carol Oliver. She is a member of the Warren Voyagers 4-H Club and her favorite project is Llamas. Her most memorable 4-H moment was showing her alpaca in the 4-H Llama Show. During her time in 4-H, she learned confidence in herself and how to talk to others. Her future plans are to attend Ivy Tech in the fall and transfer to a college to study Art Therapy.
Benjamin Potter
Potter is the son of Rich and Reena Potter. He is from West Side Six 4-H Club and his favorite projects are Poultry, Swine, and Cattle. His most memorable moment in 4-H was winning Sweepstakes in Arts and Crafts. During his time in 4-H, he learned that responsibility is key in 4-H. His future plans include attending college to study Ag Systems Management and then returning back to the family farm.
Janelle Rater
Rater is the daughter of David and Deanna Rater. She is a member of the Warren Voyagers 4-H Club and her favorite projects are Foods and Jr. Leaders. Janelle’s most memorable moment in 4-H was winning Grand Champion with her Foods project. During her time in 4-H, she learned the importance of leadership when holding a 4-H officer role, as well as working together as a team to accomplish a common goal. Janelle’s future plans are to attend Purdue University to study Pharmacy.
Eli Rodenbarger
Rodenbarger is the son of Andy and Dana Rodenbarger. He is a member of the Horse and Pony 4-H Club and his favorite project was Horse and Pony. During his time in 4-H, he learned responsibility and to respect others. His most memorable 4-H moment was the last time he was able to show the pony he used to have. Eli’s future plans include attending the University of Southern Indiana with a currently undecided major.
Blaine Slayton
Slayton is the son of Jerame Slayton and Ryan and Aissa Good. Blaine is a member of the Washington Whizzes 4-H Club and favorite projects are Swine and Sheep. His memorable 4-H moment was his eighth year of 4-H, because he had an amazing fair. He also made friendships that will last a lifetime. During his time in 4-H, her learned work ethic, determination, humility, and patience. His future plans are to attend Joliet Junior College to judge livestock, then transfer to Purdue and return to the family farm after graduation.
Kash Wolf
Wolf is the son of Darren Wolf and Kamie Ishmiel. He is a member of the Washington Whizzes 4-H Club and his favorite projects are Beef and Swine. Kash’s favorite 4-H moment was winning Showmanship in Swine during his first year of 4-H. During his time in 4-H, he learned that time, effort, and patience is a key factor to success; not just in 4-H, but in all aspects of life. His future plans are to attend a junior college and study Ag Business and eventually transfer to a four-year program where he plans to finish his degree.