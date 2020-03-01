The Earl Park Library has listed some upcoming events.
March 17 — At 6 p.m. there will be Chocolate Bingo. Win chocolate and other Saint Patrick’s Day Prizes. All ages are welcome to attend. It is free to play and there are no cash prizes.
March 24 — The Earl Park Library Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. to discuss The Memory Keeper’s Daughter by Kim Edwards. Those interested in reading this book the library has extra copies.
March 31 — At 6 p.m. Amanda from Flourish Studio will be back to guide the group in the art of creating its own Macramé Plant hangar. First, participants will have an opportunity to choose their own plant. Then Amanda will show everyone all how to use Macramé cord to create their own unique plant holder using various knotting techniques and patterns. Everyone will get to take home their own plant, terra-cotta pot, and hangar. The cost is $10.