Starting Dec. 2 Earl Park library will have a Christmas Raffle. Check out an item or use one of the library services and one will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of four prizes.
It is giving away an Applebee’s gift card, Arni’s Dollars, two adult movie tickets with kid’s combo and a Christmas Gift basket. One can choose which items they want to have a chance at winning. One can enter once per day.
It is still accepting applications for the library clerk position. This is a good opportunity for someone seeking a part time job. If one has any questions regarding the position please stop in or call the library during normal business hours.