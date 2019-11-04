The Earl Park Public Library is continuing to have Story Time Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

On Nov. 6 they will be reading “A Turkey for Thanksgiving.”

On Nov. 13 the book will be “Pete the Cat the First Thanksgiving.”

On Nov. 20 they will read “10 Fat Turkeys.”

The Story Time this month is going to be filled with lots of fun stories and activities celebrating Thanksgiving.

