Earl Park librarian Wendy Davis and her clerk are trying to encourage the community to be both eco-friendly and charitable.
Davis tries to accommodate the needs and desires of her patrons with a variety of programming options, and she was directed to watch a video on YouTube as a tutorial of how to crochet mats using “plarn”, yarn made from plastic grocery sack cut and woven into usable string.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to do a service project and possibly encourage people to think outside of their comfort zones, “ Davis began. “We don’t really have a homeless population here in Earl Park, but we can make the mats and give them to women’s shelters, or even humane shelters as a bedding option for the dogs.”
More and more, plastic is being removed from use in the market place and if someone has an excess of shopping bags at home, it’s pretty easy to do from watching the video, Davis said.
“I tried to teach it here at the library, and sadly no one showed,” Davis explained.
Meanwhile, she and her clerk have made a couple of the mats and the possibilities are endless, including smaller versions to sit on during story times at the library.
“I’m hopeful to spark an interest to do something kind for the environment,” she said.