Starting May 18 the Earl Park library will be open to the public Monday 12-6, Wednesday 1-6, and Friday 1-6. It will offer curbside services only on Tuesday 1-6. As always curbside is available anytime the library is open. It will remain closed on Saturdays until mid-June.
Copying and faxing are available and computer use is by appointment only. If you have any questions just call the library during normal business hours.
It is going to start its Summer Reading Program “Imagine Your Story” June 1. All ages are invited to sign up. It will have weekly prizes and drawings for everyone that completes their reading goals.
Summer Reading Packets will be available to pick up after Memorial Day.