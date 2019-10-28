Business Name: West Point Chill
Address: 7050 Main Street, West Point, IN 47992
Phone Number: 765-572-2651
Website: Facebook.com/westtpointchill
Opening date: Sept. 1, 2019
Hours: Mon-Sat 11-9, Sun. 12-7
What does this business do?
We serve quality American Style Grill and appetizers
What is the reason for starting this business?
West Point needed a place for food and fellowship.
What is the best thing about being located in West Point?
The locals and commuters stopping in to experience our food.
What is the biggest challenge?
Establishing the trust of the community; proving we are here fore the long term.
When is your busiest time of year?
Not sure yet.
What is the most popular thing you sell?
Our cheeseburger basket and our tenderloin baskets
What is a less popular thing on the menu?
Our Cadet Sundae and basket (grilled PBJ)
What is the thing you most like to do as a part of your business?
Serve our amazing community.
What is the best thing about owning your own business?
Meeting new people in your community!
What is the biggest downside?
This is an old building, so we're doing some gradual upgrades.
How would you describe your business philosophy?
A friendly place to meet and eat.
When it comes time to retire, is there a family member who will be taking over for you?
Go for it, but make sure it is something your community needs and wants!