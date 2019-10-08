Business Name: Old 55 Distillery
Address: 312 E Washington St.
Newtown, IN 47969
Owner: Fruits’ Family
Opening Date: 2013
Website/social media: old55distillery on Instagram and Facebook
Hours: Friday and Saturday 12-8pm and Sunday 12-6pm
What does your business do?
We are one of the few Farm to Bottle Distilleries in the World. We mill, mash, ferment, distill, barrel, age, and bottle all right here on premise.
What was the reason for opening?
Our family owns grain elevators and it only made sense that we should make some whiskey with all the amazing corn we have in Fountain and Montgomery county.
What is the biggest challenge?
Biggest challenge is and will always be the federal oversight and regulation of our federal DSP permit.
When is the busiest time of year?
Busiest time of the year is October through December inregards to the beverage industry but our tasting room is busy year round!
What is the most popular thing you sell and service?
We make the only 100% Sweet Corn Bourbon on the planet. It is usually sold out and sells incredibly quickly when we release it to market.
What is the less popular item?
We don’t really have an unpopular product
What is the thing you like most?
Our Distiller’s favorite is our Barrel Strength Single Barrel and our retailers custom barrel picks… check one out at Davis Drug!
What is the best thing about owning your own business?
Being able to be creative with the brand and answering only to yourself.
What is the biggest downside?
Answering only to yourself means you get to do all the work…yourself!
What is the biggest misconception of your business?
That we can’t make Bourbon in Newtown Indiana
How would you describe your business philosophy?
We think people want transparency in the brands that they love and ingest and no one is more transparent than Old 55 Distillery. We are completely vertically integrated and can show you the fields we harvest our grain from!
When it comes time to retire is there a family member who will be taking over for you?
This business is a legacy and we hope to keep it all in the family forever!
How has your business changed?
As we grow and expand the challenges become easier and harder. We are now distributed in Indiana, Illinois, Canada, and soon to be state wide in Kentucky.
What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?
Prepare to work hard for everything you want but also know that you reap what you sow!